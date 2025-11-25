Terry Gajraj's top 10 songs that shaped his life

For generations, chutney icon Terry Gajraj has blended nostalgia, culture, and heartfelt storytelling into his music. When asked to choose 10 songs he loves, he didn’t just pick favourites — he selected magical milestones that helped shape him as an artist and person. Each song on his list carries an important moment from his life, from inspirations to cinematic discoveries and spiritual devotion.
- Suhani Raat by Mohammed Rafi: This timeless classic from the 1949 film Dulari has a gentle, elegant beauty that never fades. The combination of Mohammed Rafi’s emotive voice and the film’s golden-era melody captures a kind of romance and serenity that has stayed with me throughout my life. It reminds me why old Bollywood songs remain eternal.
- Dheere Se Aaja by Lata Mangeshkar: From the 1951 film Albela, this song carries deep nostalgia for me. My father used to play the Albela LP vinyl on our record player, and hearing Lata Mangeshkar’s soothing, expressive voice filled our home with warmth. I love the entire album, but this song especially brings back memories of simpler days and the soundtrack of my childhood.
- Roses Are Red (My Love) by Jim Reeves: Released in 1963, this song entered my life through my mother, who often listened to the romantic ballads of ‘Gentleman Jim’. His smooth vocals and the heartfelt simplicity of country love songs made a lasting impression on me. To this day, it represents comfort, sentiment, and the musical tastes that shaped our household.
- La Bamba by Ritchie Valens: I discovered this vibrant, infectious track through the movie La Bamba. The story moved me, and the song’s energy drew me in instantly. Its rhythm, spirit, and cultural pride resonated with me as an artist, showing how a single song can capture the heartbeat of an entire community.
- Three Little Birds (Don’t Worry) by Bob Marley: I love all of Bob Marley’s music — his messages, melodies, spirit. But this one has always stood out as my favourite. The simplicity of its lyrics and the reassuring message of ‘every little thing is gonna be alright’ makes it one of the most uplifting songs ever written. It’s a reminder to stay grounded and hopeful.
- Nana Nani by Sundar Popo: A legendary track from the greatest chutney singer from Trinidad and one of my lifelong inspirations. The lyrically strong song has music by Harry Mohabir of the BWIA Indian Orchestra - it captures that classic chutney sound that laid the foundation for artists like me. This song celebrates culture, humour, and the charm of everyday life in our community.
- The Hanuman Chalisa by Hari Om Sharan: I have been singing along to this Chalisa every single day since I was a little kid growing up in Guyana. It has been a steady spiritual companion throughout my life. Hari Om Sharan’s rendition is calming, devotional, and grounding — a connection to faith, heritage, and inner peace that never leaves me.
- Mister Chin by Yellowman: In the 1980s I used to sing Yellowman’s songs all the time, especially this one. His unique voice, charismatic delivery, and dancehall energy made a big impact on me as a young performer. Mister Chin showcases his signature style — playful, rhythmic, and unmistakably Yellowman.
- Mai Ramta Jogi Ram by Ramdew Chaitoe: This Bhaitak Gana–style piece from Suriname carries a powerful cultural resonance. Ramdew Chaitoe’s music is soulful and rooted in the stories and traditions of our Indo-Caribbean people. Mai Ramta Jogi Ram has a devotional quality that feels both meditative and deeply connected to our heritage.
- Desi From Guyana by Terry Gajraj: My personal favourite of all my songs, Desi From Guyana was written as a tribute to our ancestors — the people whose resilience, sacrifices, and traditions shaped the Indo-Caribbean identity. This song represents pride, gratitude, and the cultural journey that made me who I am as an artist.
