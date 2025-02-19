Terry Gajraj eyes glory at Chutney Soca Monarch final

MUSIC legend Terry Gajraj has played an important role in preserving Indian heritage in the Caribbean.

As a prominent artist in the chutney music genre – which fuses Indian rhythms with calypso and soca – he has entertained cross-cultural audiences and inspired others to follow in his footsteps. His pioneering impact is evident in the 14 albums that he released between 1990 and 2000, along with his countless memorable live performances.

Recently, he received a wildcard entry into the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) final, taking place next Saturday (1) in Trinidad. The competition brings together the top talents in the genre, competing for the coveted title and a major cash prize. This marks yet another milestone in his impressive career as an icon in world music.

Eastern Eye caught up with the Guyana-born star to discuss his remarkable journey, chutney music, inspirations, greatest unfulfilled ambition, and the upcoming CSM final.

What first connected you to music?

I was born into a musical family, where everyone played different instruments. It all started with my great-great-grandfather, who came from India with his sitar. As a child, I began singing bhajans and kirtans in the mandirs and temples of Guyana. Music has been an integral part of my life ever since.

How do you reflect on your incredible music journey so far?

My achievements in music have exceeded all my expectations. I am grateful for the opportunities to promote my culture and represent my country, Guyana. I have been performing non-stop every single week, month, and year for over 30 years, all thanks to music. It has allowed me to tour several countries and meet amazing people around the world.

You have made a big impact, especially in New York.

(Smiles) Liberty Avenue in Queens, New York was co-named Little Guyana, inspired by my 1993 hit song. I was honoured by the mayor of New York at that very site. Beyond music, I have used my platform as a celebrity spokesperson for the Save Abee foundation, which helps underprivileged children in Guyana. That has been my most fulfilling project, bringing joy to those in need.

What has been your most memorable moment on this incredible journey?

Every moment has been special, and I see each as a blessing. One unforgettable highlight was Shah Rukh Khan performing my song Saki Boom on his world tour in the West Indies, Canada, and the US. That moment opened doors for me to perform live in India.

Which of your songs is closest to your heart?

Each song carries a piece of me, so they’re all special. If I had to choose one, it would be Desi From Guyana, as it tells the important story of our ancestors.

What has been your most memorable live performance?

It has to be the Bollywood Music Awards in 2000 and 2005, where I had the privilege of performing alongside some of my idols as well as Bollywood superstars.

What do you love most about chutney music?

Chutney music bridges the gap between the East and West, blending Indian melodies with the vibrant sounds of the West Indies. I am chutney – my ancestors came from India, and I was born in the West Indies. Chutney music defines Indo-Caribbean identity, and my song Jam Session is a perfect example of that fusion.

How do you feel about being the wildcard in this year’s Chutney Soca Monarch competition?

I feel honoured – this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Chutney Soca Monarch, and coincidentally, it’s also the 30th anniversary of my biggest hit, Guyana Baboo. I am excited to share the biggest stage in chutney soca music with the best talents in the genre.

What can we expect from your performance in the final?

Hopefully, a winning performance! My song is 100 per cent original – from the lyrics and melody to the music and production. It carries a powerful message about unity – bringing together African and Indian cultures and blending soca with chutney to create a perfect chutney soca fusion. That perfectly reflects the spirit of the Chutney Soca Monarch. My performance will embody all the elements of my timeless song, with an inspirational message and irresistible rhythm.

Gajraj during a performance

Do you think chutney music deserves more global recognition?

Absolutely. It’s loved by millions and rooted in history. It has been steadily growing, but it needs more international exposure and acceptance – and that is finally happening now.

You were born and raised in Guyana. How important is your Indian cultural heritage to you?

It’s the most important thing in my life. I love my roots, culture, heritage, and traditions, and I always strive to make my people proud. I have performed in India several times – one of my most gratifying experiences was performing at the ICCR in Delhi.

What is your greatest unfulfilled music ambition to date?

To have an internationally recognised hit in the mainstream market, similar to a global pop hit – not just for myself, but to elevate the chutney music genre that so many of us love.

What music dominates your playlist?

A mix of bhajans and Bollywood classics. What inspires you as an artist? The love from my fans. I always tell them, “There is no me without you. You are the guys who make me who I am. Terry Gajraj, the Guyana Baboo, and for that, I am eternally grateful.”

The Chutney Soca Monarch 30 anniversary show takes place at Skinner Park, San Fernando in Trinidad & Tobago next Saturday (1)