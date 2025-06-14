Skip to content
Top 10 films that shaped Shivam Khajuria

The Anupamaa actor lists his all-time favourites, revealing the movies that inspired his love for storytelling and performance.

Popular actor Shivam Khajuria has showcased his impressive talent in top TV serials such as Molkki, Mann Sundar and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He is currently displaying that range in the hugely popular drama Anupamaa, earning wide acclaim. Away from the small screen, the television star is also a passionate cinema lover. He shared his all-time favourite films with Eastern Eye.

Rockstar: This musical struck a chord with me like few others ever have. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Jordan was raw, flawed and deeply human. The emotional intensity, combined with AR Rahman’s soul-stirring music, made the film unforgettable. It was not just a love story – it was a journey through pain, passion and transformation. Despite its imperfections, it revealed a side of Bollywood I had never seen – bold, poetic and heartbreakingly real.

Top\u202f10 Films That Shaped Shivam Khajuria\u2019s JourneyRockstar


A Few Good Men: This acclaimed courtroom drama was a game-changer for me. The performances by Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore were outstanding. The moral complexity and intensity of the trial – and the way justice was questioned – left a deep impact. It even made me briefly consider a career in law. A classic example of storytelling done right.

James Bond movies: The James Bond series was a big part of my childhood. I was fascinated by Bond’s style, intelligence and smooth confidence. From sleek cars and high-tech gadgets to exotic locations, each film was an escape into a thrilling world of espionage. That iconic introduction – “Bond, James Bond” – never got old. These films made me fall in love with cinematic flair and unforgettable characters.

Final Destination movies: This is one of the few horror franchises that genuinely creeped me out while keeping me hooked. The way fate played out in twisted, unpredictable ways was both terrifying and clever. Each death scene was creatively executed, and I constantly wondered what bizarre turn would come next. These were not just horror films – they were suspenseful, imaginative, and a chilling reminder that we cannot always outrun destiny.

Se7en: This haunting crime thriller is one of those films that stays with you long after the credits roll. The gritty visuals and slow-building tension led to a shocking climax that left me speechless. Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman delivered exceptional performances. It explored the darkest sides of human nature in a way that was disturbing, powerful and unforgettable.

Top\u202f10 Films That Shaped Shivam Khajuria\u2019s JourneyA still from a James Bond film


Gangs of Wasseypur: This film redefined Indian cinema for me. It was gritty, raw and unapologetically honest. A crime saga set against the backdrop of coal mafia rivalries, it felt more real than fictional. Anurag Kashyap’s bold direction and layered storytelling, combined with stellar performances, made it unforgettable. It was not just a film – it was an experience.

Border: This iconic army drama was my first real dive into war cinema, and it moved me deeply. It depicted not only the battlefield action but also the emotional struggles of soldiers and their families. The music, camaraderie and heartbreaking losses captured the true essence of patriotism and sacrifice. It made me appreciate the strength of those who serve the country.

The Sixth Sense: This psychological thriller completely blew my mind. The storytelling, the atmosphere and that unforgettable twist at the end were pure cinematic brilliance. I still remember the chill I felt during the final reveal. It was not just a thriller – it was a psychological deep dive that changed the way I watch films. A masterclass in suspense and detail.

Top\u202f10 Films That Shaped Shivam Khajuria\u2019s JourneyInterstellar


3 Idiots: Every Indian student relates to this film in some way. It was humorous, emotional and thought-provoking. It challenged the rigid education system and encouraged viewers to pursue passion over pressure. Aamir Khan’s performance stood out, but the entire cast brought warmth and relatability to the story. It made me laugh, cry and reflect – more than just entertainment, it was a life lesson.

Interstellar: This is more than a science fiction film – it is an emotional journey through time, space and human connection. The way it combines complex scientific concepts with deeply personal storytelling is extraordinary. The visuals are breath-taking, the soundtrack is unforgettable, and the exploration of time as a dimension is mind-bending. It made me think, dream and feel. For me, it comes close to being a perfect film.

