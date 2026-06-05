Steven Spielberg’s 'Disclosure Day' arrives with a bold prediction about extraterrestrial life

Highlights

Spielberg believes proof of extraterrestrial life could emerge during our lifetime.

His new film Disclosure Day explores hidden truths, government secrecy and humanity’s response to the unknown.

The director and cast say the story is ultimately about empathy, hope and bringing people together.

Spielberg returns to a lifelong fascination

For more than four decades, Steven Spielberg has explored the possibility of life beyond Earth through films such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Now, the Oscar-winning filmmaker is revisiting that theme with his latest science-fiction thriller, Disclosure Day.

Speaking at the film’s UK premiere in Leicester Square, Spielberg said his views on extraterrestrial life have become more grounded over the years, but also more hopeful.

“There’s a lot of mystery and things that are undisclosed,” he said, adding that he believes people will eventually uncover truths that have remained hidden. Asked whether humanity will discover life beyond Earth within our lifetime, the director gave a clear answer: “Yes.”

A story about truth, secrecy and human connection

Disclosure Day stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson.

The film follows meteorologist Margaret Fairchild and cybersecurity expert Daniel Kellner as they uncover evidence suggesting that non-human intelligence exists and that the truth has been concealed for years. As powerful interests attempt to suppress the discovery, the story examines how societies react when long-held beliefs are challenged.

Spielberg said the film is less concerned with aliens themselves than with the effect such a revelation would have on humanity. He described it as a story about empathy and bringing people together, arguing that confirmation of extraterrestrial life could unite people rather than divide them.

Cast see hope in the unknown

O'Connor said the screenplay immediately appealed to him because of its focus on hope and understanding. He suggested that the discovery of intelligent life elsewhere could encourage people to look beyond their differences and rethink divisions that exist on Earth.

The actor also said he believes there is likely life beyond our planet, although he is comfortable with the mystery remaining unsolved. “I definitely think there’s something out there,” he said.

Blunt echoed that view, arguing that it is difficult to imagine humanity as the universe’s only civilisation. She said she would hope any confirmation of alien life would leave people feeling astonished and humbled rather than fearful. According to the actress, one of the film’s central messages is not to fear what remains unknown.

Spielberg and Blunt draw line on AI in filmmaking

The film arrives as debates continue across Hollywood about the growing role of artificial intelligence in creative work. Blunt recently revealed that unusual vocalisations required for her performance were created by her rather than generated through AI.

Both she and Spielberg said technology can be useful in areas such as scheduling and production planning, but should not replace writers, actors or directors.

Domingo, meanwhile, said he was drawn to the project by the opportunity to help realise Spielberg’s vision. Like several of his co-stars, he believes life beyond Earth is possible and argued that proof of it could ultimately have a positive effect on a deeply divided world.

Firth described Disclosure Day as a film that explores fear, empathy and humanity’s reaction to the unknown, predicting that audiences would leave with plenty to discuss. For Spielberg, however, the biggest question remains simple: whether humanity is alone. His answer remains unchanged and optimistic.