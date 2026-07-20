Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Romesh Ranganathan reveals the BBC show that made him believe he could be a comedian

More than four decades after John Cleese asked, "What has the BBC ever given us?"

Romesh Ranganathan reveals the BBC show that made him believe he could be a comedian

The new campaign premiered during the FIFA World Cup final

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 20, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Romesh Ranganathan fronts a new BBC campaign inspired by John Cleese's famous 1985 licence fee advert.
  • The musical film features around 90 well-known personalities, including Claudia Winkleman, David Jason and Chris Martin.
  • The campaign launches as the BBC seeks to make the case for renewing its royal charter amid falling licence fee payments.

More than four decades after John Cleese asked, "What has the BBC ever given us?", the broadcaster has revived the idea with a modern twist. This time, comedian Romesh Ranganathan takes centre stage in a musical remake designed to highlight the value of the BBC as it prepares for discussions over the renewal of its royal charter.

The new campaign premiered during the FIFA World Cup final and brings together dozens of familiar faces from across the BBC's television, radio and digital services.

A fresh take on a BBC classic

Directed by Dougal Wilson, the filmmaker behind Paddington in Peru and several John Lewis Christmas adverts, the film opens with Ranganathan playing a disgruntled licence fee payer inside the Queen Vic pub from EastEnders.

Questioning the value of the licence fee, he is soon taken on a musical journey through the BBC's programmes and services. The advert features around 90 personalities, including Claudia Winkleman, Chris Martin, David Jason, Greg James, Alan Carr, Cate Blanchett, Clive Myrie and characters from Hey Duggee.

One sequence sees Louis Theroux standing beside a giant switch labelled "BBC", warning: "You know, none of this has to exist... if we don't want it to."

Campaign comes as BBC faces funding pressure

The advert arrives as the BBC steps up efforts to demonstrate its public value ahead of negotiations over the renewal of its charter.

The broadcaster has recently reported a sharper-than-expected fall in licence fee payments, with around half a million more households choosing not to pay over the past year. It also faces growing competition from platforms including YouTube, TikTok and streaming services.

While many viewers welcomed the nostalgic campaign, some critics questioned the decision to revisit the famous 1985 advert rather than create an entirely new concept.

Romesh Ranganathan explains why he backed the campaign

Ranganathan said he was proud to support the project because he believes the BBC continues to play a unique role, despite acknowledging it is not without flaws.

"I strongly, strongly believe that the BBC should exist," he said. "Don't get me wrong, I don't think it's without its flaws... but I feel incredibly passionate about the fact that we should have it and it adds so much to our lives."

He added: "I really do feel strongly that we should have a BBC and I think that there is nothing else that does what the BBC does."

The comedian also reflected on the broadcaster's influence on his own career, saying Goodness Gracious Me was the programme that first made him believe someone like him could succeed in comedy.

"I didn't think people that looked like me could do comedy," he said. "Then you watch something like Goodness Gracious Me and you think, yeah, I could do that."

The advert also acknowledges Ranganathan's long association with the broadcaster, with Clive Myrie, Sara Cox and Chris McCausland jokingly reminding him of the BBC programmes he already fronts.

bbccomedianromesh ranganathanromesh ranganathan goodness gracious me
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

harpz-kaur-surinderella
Entertainment

Harpz Kaur brings Bollywood magic to Surinderella

Harriet-Sharmini-Smithers
Entertainment

Harriet Sharmini Smithers: Sophia Duleep Singh's struggle for equality still resonates

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

More For You

Karan Johar's £21,000 offer for an Aamir Khan film reopened an old debate

A decades-old Bollywood project has returned to the spotlight

Getty Images

Karan Johar's £21,000 offer for an Aamir Khan film reopened an old debate

Highlights

  • Karan Razdan has recalled Karan Johar's alleged £21,000 offer for the script of the shelved film Time Machine.
  • The ambitious project was set to star Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, with Shekhar Kapur directing.
  • Razdan also revealed the emotional inspiration behind the film and why several revival attempts never materialised.

A decades-old Bollywood project has returned to the spotlight after writer and filmmaker Karan Razdan revisited the story behind Time Machine, the shelved science-fiction drama that was meant to bring together Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla and director Shekhar Kapur. Alongside revealing how the film was conceived, Razdan claimed Karan Johar once tried to acquire the script, but the proposed fee reignited discussions about its value.

Karan Razdan recalls Karan Johar's offer

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Razdan said several producers explored reviving Time Machine over the years, including Manmohan Shetty, Ramesh Taurani, Karan Johar and Firoz Nadiadwala.

Keep ReadingShow less