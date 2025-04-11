'Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa to play Christopher Marlowe in a dark new take on Shakespeare rivalry

Ncuti Gatwa, best known as the latest face of Doctor Who, is stepping into the shoes of Christopher Marlowe in an upcoming West End production titled Born With Teeth. The play imagines a fiery and dangerous partnership between Marlowe and a young William Shakespeare, set in the shadows of Elizabethan England.
Opening at Wyndham’s Theatre in August, the show will run for 11 weeks. It explores a fictional series of late-night meetings between Marlowe and Shakespeare in the winter of 159, a time marked by political tension, artistic risk, and widespread paranoia. With spies lurking and reputations at stake, the two literary giants are forced to collaborate, navigating envy, ego, and the constant threat of betrayal.
Gatwa stars alongside Edward Bluemel, known for Killing Eve and Sex Education, who will take on the role of Shakespeare. Their characters clash and connect over three tense and intimate encounters, turning the stage into both a battleground and a playground for their deeper vulnerabilities.
The script, written by Liz Duffy Adams, brings a fresh and modern energy to the story without losing the essence of the time period. It doesn't stick to dry historical facts but dives into what could have been layering in rivalry, admiration, and even flirtation. There's also a strong undercurrent of tension, both creative and personal, as the two men wrestle with their ambitions and each other.
Daniel Evans, co-artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, is directing the production. He sees the play as more than just a biographical reimagining and more as a study of power shifts, clashing egos, and the fragile line between collaboration and competition.
Ncuti Gatwa takes on the iconic role of Christopher Marlowe in a daring new play that explores the rivalry with Shakespeare in a turbulent 1590s EnglandGetty Images
The play first premiered in the U.S. in 2022 and received praise for its fast-paced, sharp dialogue and stripped-down, intimate staging. This West End debut marks the first UK staging of the piece, and anticipation is already high.
Tickets go on sale April 16, with priority access beginning April 11. For fans of history, theatre, or simply sharp writing and stronger performances, Born With Teeth promises to be a must-see.