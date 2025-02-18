Ncuti Gatwa's exit sparks cancellation fears amid 'Doctor Who' ratings drop

The BBC has firmly denied claims that Doctor Who is facing cancellation, but speculation continues to swirl around Ncuti Gatwa’s future as the show’s lead. Rumours surfaced this week suggesting the 32-year-old actor, who took on the iconic role in 2023, may leave the series after just two seasons. Reports allege that Gatwa has already filmed his final scenes and plans to exit at the end of the upcoming 15th season, sparking concerns about the show’s longevity.

Despite a recent partnership with Disney+, Doctor Who has struggled to maintain its once-massive audience. Recent episodes have drawn just 3.5 million viewers, a far cry from its peak popularity. This decline has fuelled fears that the series, which first aired in the 1960s, could be axed once again. However, the BBC has dismissed these claims, stating that no decision about the show’s future will be made until after the second season airs. A spokesperson emphasised that the Disney deal includes 26 episodes, half of which are yet to be broadcast.

Meanwhile, rumours about Gatwa’s departure suggest he is eager to pursue opportunities in Hollywood. Sources claim the actor plans to relocate to Los Angeles, where several projects await him. Concerns have also been raised about fan backlash and the show’s management, with insiders criticising its recent direction and leadership. Some argue that the series has become too focused on agendas rather than storytelling, alienating long-time viewers.

Russell T Davies, Craig Erwich, Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, Ayo Davis, and Charlie Andrews at the U.S. premiere of Doctor Who's new season at NeueHouse Hollywood Getty Images

The show’s future remains uncertain, with reports of behind-the-scenes turmoil and a shaky £100 million deal with Disney adding to the anxiety. Crew members have reportedly been left in the dark about their job security, further complicating matters. As Doctor Who approaches a potential crossroads, fans are left wondering whether the beloved sci-fi series can regain its former glory or if it’s nearing the end of its journey.