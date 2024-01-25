‘Doctor Who’ reveals first look at Varada Sethu

Doctor Who will return with new episodes in May 2024.

Varada Sethu (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Varada Sethu is set to be a part of Doctor Who, a popular British science fiction television series broadcast by the BBC since 1963.

She will star in season 15, which is scheduled to hit the airwaves in 2024, alongside Ncuti Gatwa (the Fifteenth Doctor), taking over from Millie Gibson.

Gatwa was recently spotted filming scenes with Sethu.

New production stills and footage have emerged of them filming at Penarth Pier in Wales.

Sethu has not confirmed the reports just yet but she has been seen filming with Gatwa for a while now.

For those not in the know, Sethu has already made her mark across TV and film before signing on to star in Doctor Who.

She is best known for their role as Cinta Kaz, a dedicated operative within Luthen Rael’s rebel network in the Disney+ Star Wars series Andor.

She also appeared in Jurassic World Dominion and the British TV series Mrs. Sidhu Investigates.

Born in Kerala, India, Sethu moved to the North East of England at a young age with her family, including her twin sister Abhaya.

She grew up as part of the National Youth Theatre and, after studying veterinary medicine and physiology at university, continued with her acting dreams at London’s Identity School of Acting.

Doctor Who will return with new episodes in May 2024. The show airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere.