Is 'Doctor Who' bringing back Billie Piper as the next Doctor after Ncuti Gatwa’s exit?

Ncuti Gatwa has stepped out of the TARDIS and left fans with more questions than answers.

Billie Piper's Unexpected Return Sparks Doctor Who Speculation

Ncuti Gatwa leaves Doctor Who after a groundbreaking two-season run

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 02, 2025
In the final moments of Doctor Who’s latest episode, “The Reality War,” Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor gave up his current form in a high-stakes finale. In true Doctor Who fashion, he regenerated, but this time, the new face wasn’t a complete stranger. Viewers were stunned to see Billie Piper appear, looking strikingly similar to Rose Tyler, the beloved companion from the show’s 2000s revival. Whether she is the next Doctor or something else entirely is unclear.

The credits only add to the mystery. They list Piper under “Introducing Billie Piper,” avoiding the usual confirmation of her as the Doctor. Piper herself played coy, saying she was thrilled to return but urged fans to “wait and see” what her reappearance really means.

Gatwa’s exit comes after just two seasons, making his run one of the shortest in the show’s long history. His time as the Doctor was historic, the first openly queer Black actor in the role and emotionally rich, with companions played by Millie Gibson and Varada Sethu. But with the show’s ratings dipping and future seasons still unconfirmed by Disney+ and the BBC, this sudden change in direction has left fans wondering what’s next.

Despite earlier hints from Gatwa about a possible third season, his appearance on The Graham Norton Show was later edited to remove any such mention. Behind the scenes, it seems the series may have changed course to lean more heavily on nostalgia and surprise.


While Gatwa moves on to other projects, including two major stage plays and a role in Jay Roach’s film The Roses, his time on Doctor Who has clearly left a mark. In his goodbye, he thanked fans for embracing him and called the role “an experience I’ll never forget.”

As for the future of Doctor Who, it’s in limbo. The show ended on a cliffhanger with no confirmed return date and a mysterious new face in the TARDIS. For now, all eyes are on the next chapter, whatever form it takes.

