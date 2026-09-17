Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Buckingham Palace challenges Earl Spencer's claims about King Charles

Buckingham Palace has issued an unusually strong response to claims by Earl Spencer that King Charles made a deeply insensitive remark in the days after Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

princess-diana-charles

FILE PHOTO: Princess Diana wearing a white evening dress and the Queen Mary tiara at a visit to the British Embassy in Washington with Prince Charles on November 11th, 1985.

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 17, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Earl Spencer says Charles told him, “we’ll forget her soon enough”
  • Palace says grief can affect “reason, judgment and memory”
  • Dispute comes ahead of the publication of Spencer’s memoir next week

BUCKINGHAM PALACE has challenged claims by Earl Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, that King Charles made an insensitive remark about his former wife shortly after her death nearly 30 years ago.

Spencer alleged that the then-Prince Charles told him, “rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough” during an argument over whether their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, should walk behind their mother’s coffin at her funeral.

The Palace issued an unusually strong statement in response to the claim, despite its usual policy of not commenting on books.

“While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle,” a Palace spokesperson said, “His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

The comments were made as Spencer’s memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, is due to be published next week. Excerpts from the book have been serialised in the Daily Mail.

Spencer’s account of the argument

According to Spencer, tensions between him and Charles rose over the decision for William and Harry, who were then aged 15 and 12, to walk in their mother’s funeral procession.

Spencer writes that Charles subjected him to a “stream of anger” during a telephone conversation.

“He unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana,” Spencer writes, adding that Charles expressed “horror that the world was so bowled over by her death”.

He then quotes Charles as saying: “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough.”

Spencer has said the purpose of his book is to present Diana’s story from the perspective of her family.

“This book aims to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective,” he said before its publication. “I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way.”

Palace response echoes earlier royal dispute

The wording of the Palace statement has drawn comparisons with Queen Elizabeth II’s response to claims of racism made by Prince Harry and Meghan in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

At the time, Buckingham Palace said that while the issues raised were taken seriously, “some recollections may vary”.

Spencer’s latest claims concern one of the most difficult periods in the recent history of the Royal Family.

Diana died aged 36 in Paris in August 1997 after the car carrying her and Dodi al-Fayed crashed while being pursued by paparazzi photographers.

Her death led to an enormous public outpouring of grief in Britain. It also brought criticism of the Royal Family over its response to her death, with accusations that the monarchy had failed to reflect the public mood.

Diana had become one of the most recognisable members of the Royal Family after marrying Charles in a lavish ceremony in 1981. Their relationship later deteriorated, and they divorced in 1996.

Former aide questions reported language

Julian Payne, Charles’s former communications secretary, has also questioned Spencer’s account.

Speaking to the BBC, Payne said the reported words were “just not language that I recognise”.

He described the Palace statement as “highly unusual”, saying it showed the strength of feeling behind the decision to respond publicly.

The controversy is unfolding alongside a busy programme of royal engagements.

Prince William and Catherine are also due to visit community and volunteering projects on the Isle of Bute, where they will use their Scottish titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, is due to make his first major public appearance since returning to Britain at the inaugural Invictus Awards ceremony.

Spencer’s memoir is expected to reopen discussion about Diana’s death and the events surrounding her funeral, while the Palace’s response has brought renewed attention to the tensions that followed her death in 1997.

buckingham palaceearl spencerinterviewking charlesprince williamprincess dianaprincess diana deathqueen elizabeth iibuckingham palace earl spencer
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

hindu-muslim-uk
News

Hindu-Muslim couple win damages claim over separation before India deportation

lisa-nandy-musk
News

Lisa Nandy calls X a 'disgrace' after it skips doxxing summit

india-pakistan-navy
News

India summons Pakistani diplomat over 'unacceptable' naval collision

anas-sarwar-reform
News

Anas Sarwar says Reform's divisive politics threatens his sons' sense of belonging

More For You

mustafa suleyman

Mustafa Suleyman has warned that AI development needs stronger controls to keep increasingly autonomous systems subordinate to humans

Getty Images

What does Mustafa Suleyman mean by a ‘new silicon species’ competing with humans?

  • Mustafa Suleyman warned that AI could become a “new silicon species” if given its own objectives and resources.
  • He argues that AI systems should not be treated as conscious beings with rights or independent interests.
  • His warning comes amid a growing debate inside the AI industry over how advanced models should be developed and controlled.

What if artificial intelligence stopped being something that simply followed instructions and started pursuing goals of its own?

That is the concern behind one of the more striking warnings from Mustafa Suleyman, head of Microsoft AI.

Keep ReadingShow less