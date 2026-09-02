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Tributes paid to Kiran and Shilpa Nathwani killed in Canada road accident

Couple remembered for their family values, generosity and community ties

Tributes paid to Kiran and Shilpa Nathwani killed in Canada road accident

Kiran Chunilal Nathwani and Shilpa Kiran Nathwani

Eastern Eye
Kamal Rao
By Kamal RaoSep 02, 2026
Kamal Rao
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TRIBUTES have been paid to Kiran Nathwani and his wife, Shilpa Nathwani, who died in a road accident in Calgary, Canada, last month.

Their sudden deaths have left the Nathwani and Chotai families mourning, while condolences have also been shared across the UK’s Indian community and among organisations with which the family has been associated.

Kiran Nathwani was the eldest son of the late Chunilal Velji Nathwani and Induben Chunilal Nathwani, who are residents of Rickmansworth in Hertfordshire. The Nathwani family originally migrated to the UK from Jinja, Uganda.

Shilpa Nathwani was the daughter of the late Dayaljibhai and Narmadaben Chotai, and her family originally came from Nanyuki, Kenya.

Kiran was part of a family with longstanding links to the South Asian community in Britain. His late father, Chunilal Nathwani, founded the VB & Sons supermarket chain, which became a well-known name within the community in the UK.

Chunilal Nathwani was also a follower of Sathya Sai Baba and served as a trustee of the Sai Baba Trust for more than 30 years.

Kiran Chunilal Nathwani (R) and Shilpa Kiran Nathwani Photo: Lohana Community North London

A tribute shared by the Lohana Community North London described Kiran and Shilpa as “soulmates” and partners who built their life around their family.

It said they were devoted parents and grandparents who cherished their four grandchildren, and remembered them for their warmth, generosity and humour.

“They were loved not only by their family, but by everyone whose lives they touched,” a statement said.

It added that their family would carry forward the values they had instilled in them.

The deaths have prompted an outpouring of grief among relatives, friends and members of the wider community, with tributes highlighting the couple’s close family life and the impact they had on those around them.

calgary road crashchunilal nathwanikiran chunilal nathwanilohana communitylohana community north londonshilpa kiran nathwanikiran and shilpa nathwani
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