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Baroness Winterton arrives in Nepal to support flood response

£5 million UK aid package to support relief and recovery

Baroness Winterton arrives in Nepal to support flood response

Baroness Winterton in Nepal

Photo: X@UKinNepal
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 02, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • British officials helping families affected by floods and supporting wider response
  • Minister to meet Nepali authorities and humanitarian agencies in Kathmandu

BARONESS WINTERTON, the UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday (2) as Britain stepped up its support for Nepal following devastating floods along the Nepal-China border.

During her two-day visit, she will meet representatives of the Nepali government, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the UN Resident Coordinator and humanitarian organisations involved in the response.

She has also visited a humanitarian staging area in Kathmandu, a key hub for storing and distributing aid supplies. The facility was opened with UK Aid and is being used to help get assistance to people affected by the floods.

According to a statement, her visit will focus on hearing directly from those leading Nepal’s response and reaffirming the UK’s support for the Nepali government and communities affected by the floods.

British officials, including members of the UK’s Rapid Deployment Team, are supporting families of British nationals affected by the crisis and helping them access consular assistance.

Minister for Europe and the Americas Mike Doughty is also due to meet members of the British-Nepali community in London on Wednesday to hear from people affected by the disaster and discuss the support available through the UK’s 24-hour consular service.

The UK has announced £5 million in humanitarian funding for urgent relief and early recovery through the UN, the Red Cross and non-governmental organisations. It includes £750,000 for emergency assistance through the Red Cross movement, including clean water, shelter, first aid and emergency supplies.


Her visit will focus on hearing directly from those leading Nepal’s response and reaffirming the UK’s support for the Nepali government Photo: X

A further £1 million is being provided through Start Fund Nepal to support local organisations delivering emergency healthcare, first aid and other lifesaving assistance.

Up to £250,000 will be used to deploy UK humanitarian expertise and improve coordination, including through humanitarian advisers, logistics specialists and data experts.

The remaining £3 million will support affected communities as they recover and help strengthen their ability to cope with future climate and disaster-related emergencies.

The UK is also working with Nepali authorities and international partners on disaster victim identification, with British experts offering assistance. British humanitarian advisers are already in Nepal, while engineering experts are being sent to support the wider response.

nepal floodsuk aidbaroness winterton nepal
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