Amit Bhatia clarifies Liverpool power structure: FSG still in charge despite 38% stake

Amit Bhatia says FSG remains Liverpool’s owner and decision-maker despite his consortium’s 38 per cent stake.

The £5.5bn deal brings Jeff Bezos and Eduardo Saverin into Liverpool’s ownership structure.

Bhatia’s consortium could potentially buy the club outright within 12 months if FSG decides to sell.

Liverpool’s new vice-chairman Amit Bhatia has made one thing clear after taking a sizeable stake in the club: the people buying into Liverpool are not the people running it — at least for now.

Bhatia’s 1892 Holdings consortium has agreed to purchase 38 per cent of Liverpool in a deal that values the club at £5.5bn. The consortium includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

The deal remains subject to regulatory approval, but it has already raised a much bigger question around Anfield: could a minority investment eventually become a full takeover?

For now, Bhatia says the answer is no. Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which has owned Liverpool since 2010, remains the club’s majority owner and decision-maker.

Speaking to Liverpool’s in-house television channel, LFCTV, Bhatia described FSG as the “best owners in sport” and said becoming involved with Liverpool was “the stuff of dreams”.

He also made the ownership structure unusually clear.

“This club remains under the ownership of FSG. FSG are the decision-makers and this is their ownership,” Bhatia said, adding that his consortium was fortunate to be a minority partner alongside FSG.

Bezos is in the deal, but not running Anfield

The arrival of Bezos gives the transaction an additional layer of intrigue.

The Amazon founder is one of the world’s richest people, while Saverin is among the co-founders of Facebook. Yet neither will be taking a seat on Liverpool’s new-look board.

Bezos will be represented by Bryan Baum, while Saverin will be represented by his wife, Elaine.

Bhatia himself has moved into a more prominent position after stepping down last month as a director and co-owner of Championship club Queens Park Rangers.

He says the value of bringing together investors from different countries and professional backgrounds is the experience and ideas they can contribute to Liverpool.

Exactly how that influence will work in practice has not yet been detailed.

The 12-month question hanging over Liverpool

The immediate deal is for a minority stake, but the possibility of a complete change in ownership is what makes the transaction particularly significant.

1892 Holdings has an option to purchase Liverpool outright within 12 months if FSG decides it wants to step away completely.

That does not mean a takeover is planned. Bhatia’s comments instead suggest the consortium is entering Liverpool as a partner while FSG retains control.

The structure has nevertheless attracted scrutiny. The 38 per cent stake is substantially larger than the minority holding initially indicated by Liverpool, while the option for an eventual outright purchase only became clear after the original announcement.

That has prompted questions from supporters about transparency and what the new ownership structure could mean for the club.

For now, Bhatia’s message is straightforward: 1892 Holdings may have bought a very large piece of Liverpool, and Bezos may be behind the investment, but FSG still holds the power at Anfield.

The more intriguing question is what happens if that changes within the next 12 months.