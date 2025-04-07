Skip to content
FTSE 100 drops to lowest since February 2024 amid tariff concerns

With uncertainty rising, investors raised their expectations for interest rate cuts from the Bank of England. This pushed short-term gilt yields down sharply on Monday.

FTSE 100

A man walks past a ticker tape display with values for silver, the British Pound and the Euro on April 7, 2025 in London.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 07, 2025
Eastern Eye

THE FTSE 100 dropped to its lowest level in almost 14 months on Monday as concerns over a recession grew following US president Donald Trump’s renewed push on tariffs, which unsettled global markets.

By 1012 GMT, the FTSE 100 index had fallen 3.8 per cent, reaching its lowest point since February 2024.

The FTSE 250, which focuses more on domestic firms, was down 4.1 per cent, hitting levels not seen since November 2023.

Trump said over the weekend that investors “would have to take their medicine” and that he would not make a deal with China until the US trade deficit was addressed.

In response, Beijing said the markets had delivered their verdict on China’s plans to retaliate.

With uncertainty rising, investors raised their expectations for interest rate cuts from the Bank of England. This pushed short-term gilt yields down sharply on Monday.

Interest rate futures now indicate around 88 basis points of cuts to the BoE’s main rate by December, pointing to more than three quarter-point reductions. This was up from about 72 basis points priced in on Friday.

In the US, futures markets also moved to price in almost five quarter-point interest rate cuts this year.

This came despite Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell saying on Friday that the Fed “don’t need to be in a hurry” until the economic outlook becomes clearer.

All major sectors on the UK stock market were trading lower. Energy companies, in particular, were down 7.8 per cent, with oil prices falling nearly 4 per cent on recession worries and OPEC+ plans to increase supply.

Shell was among the biggest losers on the FTSE 100, dropping 8.4 per cent after it cut its first-quarter LNG production forecast due to bad weather in Australia.

Shares of Ferrexpo, a miner focused on Ukraine, fell 4.8 per cent. The company reported a 26 per cent drop in first-quarter pellet production after Ukraine suspended VAT refunds, leading to a scale-back in operations.

In separate data, British house prices declined unexpectedly in March, according to figures from mortgage lender Halifax.

The fall is the latest sign of a slowdown in the housing market after a rush to buy homes ahead of a tax break deadline.

Tata-Motors-Reuters

Tata Motors shares fall 10 per cent after JLR halts US exports

SHARES of Tata Motors dropped 10 per cent on Monday after its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) suspended exports of its British-made cars to the United States.

The move follows the implementation of a 25 per cent import tariff by US president Donald Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Reuters

Starmer said on Sunday that he was ready to step in to support affected industries, and later announced a plan to help the UK auto sector. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Starmer unveils plan to support carmakers hit by tariffs

THE GOVERNMENT on Sunday announced measures to support carmakers in their shift to electric vehicles, as the auto industry faces pressure from new international trade rules.

Washington recently introduced new tariffs, including a 25 per cent levy on vehicles imported into the United States, impacting global carmakers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jaguar Land Rover to 'pause' shipments to US over tariffs

Jaguar and Land Rover, the British vehicle-brand logos of Indian-owned Tata Motors, are displayed in front of their showroom in New Delhi, India, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

Jaguar Land Rover to 'pause' shipments to US over tariffs

JAGUAR LAND ROVER will pause shipments of its Britain-made cars to the US for a month, it said, as it considers how to mitigate the cost of president Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff.

Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, confirmed the temporary export suspension after the Times newspaper reported the plan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Report exposes finance industry's failure to promote women

The slow progress was attributed to restructuring, low turnover in senior management and hiring freezes. (Photo: Getty Images)

Report exposes finance industry's failure to promote women

FINANCIAL INDUSTRY in the country has made little progress in recruiting more women to top positions, a new report from the finance ministry said on Thursday (3), a pace of change the head of British insurer Aviva called "unacceptable".

Further progress may be harder as financial firms and other companies try to balance promises they have made with US president Donald Trump's drive to crack down on diversity and inclusion-related goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
JLR-Tata-Getty

The automotive sector is among the hardest hit. British-made vehicles, which generated £9 bn in exports to the US last year, are now subject to a 25 per cent tariff. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump’s tariffs impact UK auto, food, steel and defence exports

BRITISH exports to the US worth over £182 billion annually are now subject to new tariffs under policies announced by Donald Trump.

Most goods will face a 10 per cent tariff, with certain items subject to higher rates and some exemptions.

Keep ReadingShow less
