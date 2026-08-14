Boparan acquires MuscleFood after business enters administration

ASIAN entrepreneur Ranjit Singh Boparan has acquired online high-protein food retailer MuscleFood after the Nottingham-based business went into administration.

Boparan Private Office (BPO), which owns food manufacturer 2 Sisters Food Group, has bought the business and assets from administrators Mackay Goodwin.

The deal follows a short period of administration after MuscleFood experienced financial difficulties. According to reports, several key staff have been retained as part of the takeover.

Founded in 2013, MuscleFood sells high-protein products directly to customers, including lean meats, ready meals, food hampers, snacks and supplements.

Boparan said the acquisition was a good fit with its existing businesses because of MuscleFood's focus on protein-based products.

“We can confirm the acquisition of the business and assets of Muscle Food by Boparan Private Office, following a short period of administration after the business experienced difficulties,” he was quoted as saying. “The business aligns well with the existing BPO portfolio, being a protein-focused operation.”

He added that BPO would now assess the business and use its existing supply chain to support MuscleFood.

“Going forward, we will be fully evaluating the business, using the strength of our established supply chain to deliver a great product and service to Muscle Food customers in this new era,” he said.

MuscleFood was under pressure

The business had been under financial pressure before entering administration. Its turnover fell from £30.7 million in the year to June 2024 to £23m in the year to July 2025, according to its latest accounts.

The company said it had faced “challenging trading conditions” in recent years, including supply chain disruption.

Administrators Stuart Kelly and Claire Harsley of Mackay Goodwin were appointed on July 21, 2026.

The administration application was lodged by Bizcap, a non-bank lender to small and medium-sized businesses. Former owner and chief executive Nicholas Preston later left the business.

Preston had acquired full ownership of MuscleFood from GPS Food Group in August 2025, less than a year before the latest administration.

The acquisition gives MuscleFood new ownership while allowing BPO to assess its operations, supply chain and range of products, reports added.

Boparan has built one of Britain’s largest food businesses from a small poultry operation. Known as the “chicken king”, he oversees a food empire employing about 25,000 people.

Born in Bilston, West Midlands, he left school at 16 to work in a butcher’s shop. In 1993, he and his wife Baljinder founded 2 Sisters with a bank loan. His businesses now supply about a third of the UK’s poultry.

He was ranked 11th in the Asian Rich List 2026 published by Eastern Eye with a total net worth of £2.13 billion.