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Catherine, Princess of Wales’ potential return to India comes after a difficult personal chapter

The potential visit would carry significance beyond another royal engagement

Catherine, Princess of Wales’ potential return to India comes after a difficult personal chapter

The Princess has since taken a measured approach to resuming her royal duties

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 31, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Catherine, Princess of Wales, may join Prince William in Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize in November.
  • The visit would be the Waleses’ first substantive joint foreign trip in four years.
  • The possible return comes as The Princess continues her gradual return to royal duties following cancer treatment.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, may be preparing for a significant return to India, with reports suggesting she could join Prince William in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize ceremony in November.

The potential visit would carry significance beyond another royal engagement. It would mark the couple’s first substantive joint foreign trip in four years and come as The Princess continues to rebuild her public schedule following cancer treatment in 2024.

The Princess prepares for an international return

If Catherine joins William in India, it would be a notable moment in her gradual return to public life. She last attended the Earthshot Prize with William in Boston in December 2022, while the couple’s most recent major overseas appearance together was at the 2023 royal wedding in Jordan.

The Princess has since taken a measured approach to resuming her royal duties. In May, she made a solo visit to Reggio Emilia in Italy as part of her work on early childhood development.

A major engagement in Mumbai would represent another significant step as she takes on a fuller programme of public appearances.

A return to a familiar country

William and Catherine last visited India together in 2016, travelling to Mumbai, New Delhi and the Taj Mahal in Agra. During the Mumbai leg of the tour, The Princess famously played cricket with children.

A decade later, a return would come at a very different point in her life and royal role. The Princess has spent the past two years navigating treatment and recovery while gradually returning to public-facing duties.

The Earthshot Prize also connects directly to the environmental work she undertakes alongside William through their Royal Foundation.

Why the timing is significant

The potential India trip comes during a particularly busy autumn for the Royal Family. King Charles and Queen Camilla are preparing for overseas engagements, while Prince Harry and Meghan are also expected to make several public appearances following their return to the UK.

Palace sources have stressed that the senior royals’ autumn programme was planned well in advance and is not a reaction to the Sussexes.

Against that backdrop, Catherine’s possible appearance in Mumbai could become one of the most significant moments in her return to international royal duties, combining a major global engagement with a return to a country she has not visited in a decade.

royal familyindiahealthcatherine princess of wales
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