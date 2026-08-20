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What Henry and Meghan agreed to before packing up for Britain

Their reported return comes six years after leaving Britain and amid an unresolved dispute

What Henry and Meghan agreed to before packing up for Britain

Harry and Meghan are not expected to resume their former roles within the royal family

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 20, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Harry and Meghan are reportedly returning to Britain as private individuals, not working royals.
  • Their reported move does not include a return to official royal duties.
  • The couple are also not expected to receive the “half-in, half-out” arrangement once discussed after their departure.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s reported return to Britain may look like a homecoming, but it is not a return to the royal life they once had.

Six years after stepping away from their roles as senior working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly preparing to relocate with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. But the terms surrounding their new life in Britain are markedly different from those attached to their former position within the monarchy.

The couple are expected to remain private individuals, meaning their move does not signal a restoration of their former working status.

No return to official royal duties

One of the clearest conditions surrounding the Sussexes’ reported return is that they will not resume their previous roles within the royal family.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and subsequently moved to California. They also stopped using their HRH styles.

Their reported relocation therefore does not mean a return to royal engagements, official duties or representation of the monarchy.

Instead, they are expected to continue their lives as private citizens while being based, at least partly, in Britain.

The compromise that is not coming back

The Sussexes’ return also revives memories of the arrangement they sought during the dramatic negotiations over their departure.

A “half-in, half-out” model, which would have allowed them to retain some royal responsibilities while pursuing an independent life, was firmly rejected during the 2020 discussions.

That option is not expected to be revived now.

The reported terms therefore leave a clear distinction between Harry’s family connection to the monarchy and any official role within it. He remains the King’s son, but his return does not restore the position he once held as a senior working royal.

Family first, royal duties second

The reported move appears to be centred more on family life than a return to public royal duties.

King Charles is understood to have been informed about the plans and is said to welcome the opportunity to see more of his son and grandchildren in a personal capacity.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are also reportedly aware of the decision.

Harry and Meghan are expected to retain their properties in California and Portugal, suggesting that Britain will become another base for the family rather than necessarily replacing their life overseas entirely.

Their children are expected to begin school in Britain in September, adding a practical dimension to the move.

What remains unresolved

While the reported arrangements establish what the Sussexes are not returning to, one major issue remains sensitive: security.

Harry has previously argued that the protection available to his family in Britain was central to his decision not to bring them back. After losing his legal challenge over his security arrangements in 2025, he said the dispute had been the “sticking point”.

The government has not disclosed the Sussexes’ current security arrangements.

So, while the reported move represents a significant change in the family’s relationship with Britain, it does not amount to a royal comeback.

It is a return on very different terms: family ties remain, official duties do not.

prince harrybritainroyal familymeghan markle
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