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Shah Rukh Khan turns down Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2' cameo amid 'King' commitments

Makers of Jailer 2 now exploring another major star for the role

Shah Rukh Khan Jailer 2 cameo

Despite stepping away, Khan has personally conveyed his admiration for Rajinikanth

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 07, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Shah Rukh Khan declines cameo in Jailer 2
  • Decision linked to focus on upcoming film King and its release strategy
  • Rajinikanth still keen to collaborate in future
  • Makers of Jailer 2 now exploring another major star for the role

Focus on King shapes decision

Shah Rukh Khan will not be making a cameo appearance in Jailer 2, choosing instead to concentrate on his forthcoming film King.

The actor had been approached for a brief role requiring a short shoot schedule and was reportedly open to the idea. However, he decided against taking it up in order to maintain exclusivity around his on-screen presence ahead of King’s release.

The project holds particular significance as it marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Scheduling and release timing play a role

Discussions between the two sides remained cordial, but differing timelines proved difficult to align. The makers of Jailer 2 were targeting an earlier release window, while King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in December 2026.

Khan is understood to have preferred not to appear in another film before King, especially given the specific look he carries in the project. As a result, both parties mutually agreed to move ahead without the cameo.

Despite stepping away, Khan has personally conveyed his admiration for Rajinikanth and expressed interest in working together at a later stage.

Next steps for both films

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features a large ensemble including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Arshad Warsi.

Meanwhile, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and starring Rajinikanth, is nearing completion, with shooting largely wrapped and the film moving into post-production. The team is now considering another leading star for the cameo role.

rajinikanthkingjailer 2shah rukh khan

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