Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and Mohanlal set to share screen in 'Jailer 2', stylist hint sparks buzz

Highlights

Shah Rukh Khan expected to appear in a cameo role in Jailer 2

Stylist of Mohanlal hints at the appearance on social media

Film could mark the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth

Social media hint sparks confirmation

A cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 appears to have been confirmed after a social media post by the stylist of Mohanlal.

Jishad Shamsudeen shared an AI-generated image on Instagram Stories showing a fictional scene with Shah Rukh driving a car while Mohanlal sat beside him, with Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar in the back seat. The caption suggested fans were waiting for such a moment in the sequel.

Reposting the image, Shamsudeen wrote “Kandippa irukkum”, meaning “for sure”, a comment widely interpreted by fans as confirmation that Shah Rukh will feature in the film.

Returning characters in the sequel

The sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will once again centre on Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian.

Mohanlal, who made a brief appearance in the original film as Pandian’s friend Mathew, is expected to reprise his role. Shiva Rajkumar is also likely to return as Narasimha.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty had earlier hinted at Shah Rukh’s involvement during an interview in December, while discussing the film’s cast. While speaking about the project, he said the story placed several characters — including those played by Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Shah Rukh — against his own role.

Reports also suggest Vijay Sethupathi may appear in the sequel.

A first on-screen meeting for two icons

If confirmed by the filmmakers, the cameo would mark the first time Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth share screen space in the same film.

There have previously been indirect links between the two stars. In Ra.One (2011), Shah Rukh’s film briefly featured the character Chitti from Enthiran, although Rajinikanth himself did not appear in person. Meanwhile, the song “Lungi Dance” from Chennai Express (2013) paid tribute to the Tamil cinema legend.

Jailer 2 is currently in production and is expected to arrive in cinemas later this year.