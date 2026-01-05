Bollywood eyes box office turnaround in 2026 with ‘Dhurandhar 2’, ‘Ramayana’, ‘King’, and ‘Battle of Galwan’

Highlights

Hindi film industry pins hopes on big-budget sequels and star-led projects in 2026



Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan lead expectations



Trade figures predict a stronger year driven by franchises and marquee releases



A stronger year after mixed fortunes

After an uneven run at cinemas, the Hindi film industry is banking on 2026 to restore box office momentum, with a slate dominated by large-scale sequels, war dramas and star vehicles. Among the most anticipated releases are Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, Shah Rukh Khan’s King and the second instalment of Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar.

The year has already begun on a relatively positive note with Sriram Raghavan’s war biopic Ikkis drawing favourable reviews, even as its box office performance is yet to be fully assessed.

Dhurandhar’s momentum and the rise of war films

Dhurandhar continues to draw audiences in its fourth week, having crossed more than ₹700 crore in India and over ₹1,000 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films to date. Its sequel, already completed, is scheduled for release on March 19.

War-themed films are expected to be a major trend in 2026. Following Ikkis, Sunny Deol headlines Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahaan Shetty. Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, inspired by real events, is slated to arrive on April 17 and has already unveiled its first trailer.

Ramayana and Ranbir Kapoor’s big return

Ranbir Kapoor, last seen in the commercially successful Animal in 2023, is set to return to theatres with Ramayana, described as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled for a Diwali release and is expected to be a major box office draw.

Kapoor will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, adding further weight to the year’s line-up.

Shah Rukh Khan, franchises, and trade expectations

Fans are awaiting Shah Rukh Khan’s return after his strong 2023 run with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. His next film, King, reunites him with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand and is expected to release later in the year, though an official date is yet to be announced.

Distributor and exhibitor Akshay Rathi said 2026 could deliver consistent monthly hits, citing the scale of upcoming releases. He suggested Dhurandhar 2 could set a new benchmark for opening-day collections, while expressing optimism around Ramayana, Love and War and Battle of Galwan.

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede echoed that view, predicting franchise films would dominate alongside major standalone titles. He noted that after 31 films crossed the ₹100 crore mark across languages in 2025, the number could rise further in 2026 due to sequels and high-profile projects.

A crowded release calendar

Beyond the headline titles, the year will see several major releases. Sunny Deol also features in Lahore 1947, while YRF’s spy film Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Ajay Devgn returns with Drishyam 3 on October 2, Akshay Kumar arrives with Welcome to the Jungle in December, and Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 releases on February 27. Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is expected to hit screens in June.

Pan-India releases from the south are also set to shape the year, including Prabhas’s The Raja Saab and Jana Nayakudu, Vijay’s final on-screen appearance, both due on January 9. Films lined up for later in the year include Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi, Jr NTR’s collaboration with Prashanth Neel, Kamal Haasan’s KH 237 and Prabhas’s Spirit.

Exhibitors predict bigger business

Exhibitors remain confident that 2026 will outperform the previous year. Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said audiences are increasingly shaping what succeeds at the box office, adding that stronger content and star power could push revenues significantly higher than in 2025.

PVR INOX Pictures chief executive Kamal Gianchandani also forecast a larger year ahead, pointing to films such as King, Ramayana, and Love and War as key drivers. With top stars returning and franchises expanding, the industry is betting that 2026 will deliver both scale and sustained audience interest.