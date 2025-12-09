Yash drops intense ‘Toxic’ poster while sticking to a release date that clashes with ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Skip to content
Yash locks 'Toxic' release as bloody new poster sparks debate over clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 09, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don't just inform — they reveal what we didn't know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Yash drops a new Toxic poster and starts the 100-day countdown.
  • Film locked for 19 March 2026 with no shift.
  • Big box-office clash coming with Dhurandhar 2.
  • Shot in English and Kannada, with multiple dubbed versions.
  • Cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi.

Yash has released a new look from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, confirming the film’s release for 19 March 2026. The poster shows him sitting in a bathtub, tattoos exposed, with his back turned to the camera. The post also reminded fans that the film is now 100 days away. The date means Toxic will land straight into a major holiday window and share the same Friday with Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh’s next big action title. Both teams have stuck to the date.

Why the Toxic poster has set off new chatter

The poster is simple but striking. Yash, stripped down in a bare room, with body ink on display. One can see the physique he has prepared for the role. It hints at a violent world without explicitly spelling anything out.

The makers also highlighted their core crew: Rajeev Ravi behind the camera, music again by Ravi Basrur (familiar to Yash fans from KGF), Ujwal Kulkarni editing, and TP Abid handling production design.


How fans reacted to the 100-day note

Social media lit up within minutes. Some called the poster a “warning”. Others said it felt like the return of “Rocky bhai energy”, though the look here is very different from KGF. A few fans have even begun predicting large box-office numbers already.

There was also concern about the clash. Several users posted that Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 should not release together. One fan wrote bluntly that both films “deserve their own space”.

Where Toxic fits in Yash’s slate

This is Yash’s first full feature since KGF 2. The film is a gangster story shot in English and Kannada, with plans for Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam releases.

The cast is extensive, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair all on board. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions along with Yash’s own Monster Mind Creations.

Once Toxic is out, Yash moves to Ramayana, where he plays Ravana in the Ranbir Kapoor-led project.


The box-office calendar around 19 March

Holiday crowds usually boost business. This date aligns with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. With Dhurandhar 2 and Dhamaal 4 also in the mix, cinemas will be busy. For now, the message from Yash’s team is simple: 100 days to go, poster out, date locked. The rest will be seen on the day.

