Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Dhurandhar' review roundup: Ranveer Singh unstoppable as spy thriller wows some, tires others

Social media reactions highlight Ranveer Singh’s acting, Akshaye Khanna’s supporting role, and Aditya Dhar’s direction.

Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar during one of the film’s major action scenes

Instagram/ranveersingh
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 05, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Viewers highlight the film’s action, pacing, and background score
  • Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan also draw repeated mentions
  • A few posts note the long runtime, though most describe it as “worth the money”
  • Fans expect a steady box office run for the £28 million (₹2.9 billion) production

The first wave of Dhurandhar Twitter reviews came in soon after the early Friday shows, and the tone was clear. Ranveer Singh’s return to a full-scale spy film has landed well with most viewers, who posted their reactions throughout the day on X. The chatter often linked Ranveer Singh with words like grit and emotion, and some called the thriller one of Aditya Dhar’s strongest works yet.

Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar during one of the film’s major action scenes Instagram/ranveersingh


Why Dhurandhar Twitter reviews are shaping early box office talk

The morning shows drew a full mix of fans and regular cinemagoers. Their posts pushed Dhurandhar Twitter reviews into trending lists within hours. Many described the film as intense, rough-edged in parts, and built on sharp editing. One viewer said the action was “bloody and intense” and that the background score gave “goosebumps”.

A different post spoke about the first half alone, praising the classic song choices and tight character work. Short notes, half-sentences, and quick reactions kept repeating the same point: the film has scale, and it shows.

How fans reacted to Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh’s performance was the most common thread across Dhurandhar Twitter reviews. Several users called him the “best actor of this generation”, while one wrote that his scenes carried “alpha energy”.

Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan were also singled out. Akshaye, in particular, was mentioned for “stealing the show whenever he appears”, with some calling his scenes the sharpest in the film. One viewer went further, comparing the film to recent releases and calling it “Animal ka baap”, a phrase that then resurfaced in multiple retweets.

What viewers said about the action, pacing and runtime

The action drew heavy attention. Many described it as raw and grounded, with the chase and rescue segments mentioned more than once. Some viewers did mention the length. At 214 minutes, a couple of posts said it felt heavy in parts and could have lost a chunk of time. Yet the same users also pointed out that the pace picks up after the break, with several calling the last stretch the strongest section of the film.

What’s next for Dhurandhar after first reactions

The comments also pointed to the film’s scale. With a budget reported near £28 million (₹2.9 billion), expectations for the weekend box office are high. Many viewers mentioned a planned sequel, and some picked out the post-credit scene as an important lead-in to part two.

- YouTube www.youtube.com


One user summed it up in a simple line: the story feels familiar, but the way it has been shot “hits from the first frame”. For now, Dhurandhar Twitter reviews suggest a strong start. How that carries through the weekend will be seen once the full numbers are out.

reviewsranveer singhaditya dharbox officedhurandhar

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

broadcasters quit Eurovision

BBC stands by Israel in Eurovision dispute as four nations walk out over Gaza deaths

Getty Images

Eurovision crisis deepens after BBC backs Israel, four broadcasters quit in protest

Highlights:

  • BBC says it supports the EBU decision to include Israel in Eurovision 2026.
  • Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands and Slovenia withdraw in protest over Gaza war.
  • Broadcasters cite humanitarian concerns, voting trust issues and safety of journalists.
  • Vienna set to host the contest after Austria’s narrow win last year.

The BBC has backed the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) call to keep Israel in Eurovision 2026, even as a growing boycott from Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands and Slovenia reshapes the run-up to next year’s event. Their exit has deepened a dispute that has simmered since the war in Gaza began, centring on the bitter debate over whether the contest can stay separate from politics.

broadcasters quit Eurovision BBC stands by Israel in Eurovision dispute as four nations walk out over Gaza deaths Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us