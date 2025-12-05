'Dhurandhar' review roundup: Ranveer Singh unstoppable as spy thriller wows some, tires others

Highlights:

Viewers highlight the film’s action, pacing, and background score

Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan also draw repeated mentions

A few posts note the long runtime, though most describe it as “worth the money”

Fans expect a steady box office run for the £28 million (₹2.9 billion) production

The first wave of Dhurandhar Twitter reviews came in soon after the early Friday shows, and the tone was clear. Ranveer Singh’s return to a full-scale spy film has landed well with most viewers, who posted their reactions throughout the day on X. The chatter often linked Ranveer Singh with words like grit and emotion, and some called the thriller one of Aditya Dhar’s strongest works yet.

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar during one of the film’s major action scenes Instagram/ranveersingh





Why Dhurandhar Twitter reviews are shaping early box office talk

The morning shows drew a full mix of fans and regular cinemagoers. Their posts pushed Dhurandhar Twitter reviews into trending lists within hours. Many described the film as intense, rough-edged in parts, and built on sharp editing. One viewer said the action was “bloody and intense” and that the background score gave “goosebumps”.

A different post spoke about the first half alone, praising the classic song choices and tight character work. Short notes, half-sentences, and quick reactions kept repeating the same point: the film has scale, and it shows.

How fans reacted to Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh’s performance was the most common thread across Dhurandhar Twitter reviews. Several users called him the “best actor of this generation”, while one wrote that his scenes carried “alpha energy”.

Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan were also singled out. Akshaye, in particular, was mentioned for “stealing the show whenever he appears”, with some calling his scenes the sharpest in the film. One viewer went further, comparing the film to recent releases and calling it “Animal ka baap”, a phrase that then resurfaced in multiple retweets.

What viewers said about the action, pacing and runtime

The action drew heavy attention. Many described it as raw and grounded, with the chase and rescue segments mentioned more than once. Some viewers did mention the length. At 214 minutes, a couple of posts said it felt heavy in parts and could have lost a chunk of time. Yet the same users also pointed out that the pace picks up after the break, with several calling the last stretch the strongest section of the film.

What’s next for Dhurandhar after first reactions

The comments also pointed to the film’s scale. With a budget reported near £28 million (₹2.9 billion), expectations for the weekend box office are high. Many viewers mentioned a planned sequel, and some picked out the post-credit scene as an important lead-in to part two.

One user summed it up in a simple line: the story feels familiar, but the way it has been shot “hits from the first frame”. For now, Dhurandhar Twitter reviews suggest a strong start. How that carries through the weekend will be seen once the full numbers are out.