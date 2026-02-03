Skip to content
'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' teaser: Ranveer Singh’s spy story rewinds to a blood-soaked beginning in Lyari

Rather than picking up where the first film left off, the 1-minute-12-second glimpse rewinds the clock

Dhurandhar 2

The focus on his formative years suggests the sequel will explore motive as much as mission

YouTube/ JioStudios
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 03, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Teaser opens with a younger Ranveer Singh, signalling a pre-spy origin arc
  • Power dynamics in Lyari town take centre stage
  • Sequel deepens the Dhurandhar universe ahead of March release

A spy before the badge: teaser leans into origin over spectacle

The most striking detail in the Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge teaser isn’t the action or the swagger — it’s the decision to begin at the beginning. Rather than picking up where the first film left off, the 1-minute-12-second glimpse rewinds the clock, introducing audiences to a younger version of Ranveer Singh’s character and hinting at the events that shaped him long before he became an Indian spy.

Set once again in Lyari town, the teaser establishes Hamza Mazari’s early rise and the violent ecosystem he emerges from. The focus on his formative years suggests the sequel will explore motive as much as mission, grounding the espionage thriller in personal history.

The teaser ends on a familiar but forceful note, with Ranveer delivering the Uri: The Surgical Strike line — “Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi” — reinforcing the film’s hard-edged nationalist tone.

Poster drop amplifies the menace

Ahead of the teaser release, the makers unveiled a new poster showing Ranveer Singh in a darker, more intimidating avatar. Sharing it on social media, the actor wrote, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai.”

The visual sparked immediate reactions, with actors including Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap and Anya Singh responding with fire emojis.

Expanding the cast and conflict

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge sees Ranveer Singh return as Hamza Ali Mazar, an Indian spy infiltrating a terror group operating out of Lyari town in Pakistan.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as SP Choudhary Aslam, R. Madhavan as Ajay Bansal, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali and Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali. Danish Pandor appears as Uzair Baloch.

Akshaye Khanna, whose character Rehman Dakait was killed in the first film, returns through flashback sequences, linking the sequel closely to the events of the original.

Release date and box office showdown

Slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups at the box office.

The legacy of Dhurandhar

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar enjoyed a theatrical run of over 40 days. The film collected over ₹820 crore in India, with worldwide earnings reaching ₹1,320 crore, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film released in a single language.

bollywoodaditya dharsequeldhurandhar 2

