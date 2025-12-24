Akshaye Khanna exits Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3’ following ‘Dhurandhar’ box office surge

Highlights

Akshaye Khanna opts out of ‘Drishyam 3’

Akshaye Khanna has reportedly withdrawn from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3, despite earlier plans to join the third instalment of the crime thriller franchise. According to a report by Bollywood Machine, the actor’s exit stems from differences over fees and creative aspects of his character.

The report claims Khanna sought a higher remuneration following the commercial success of Dhurandhar. He is also said to have requested changes to his on-screen appearance, leading to disagreements with the makers. Talks reportedly stalled, prompting his decision to step away from the project.

There has been no official confirmation from the actor or the production team, and negotiations are said to be ongoing. Fans are now awaiting clarity on whether the differences can still be resolved.

Status of ‘Drishyam 3’

Drishyam 3 is being directed by Abhishek Pathak, with Ajay Devgn returning in the lead role. The film is currently slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

The franchise has been one of Hindi cinema’s most reliable box office performers, and casting changes at this stage could influence production timelines.

‘Dhurandhar’ continues strong theatrical run

Khanna’s reported exit comes as Dhurandhar continues to post robust numbers at the box office. The espionage thriller, led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has maintained momentum even in its third week.

The film has collected more than $70 million worldwide in 18 days, marking one of the strongest theatrical runs of the year. Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, with several supporting performances rounding out the film.

As Dhurandhar continues its run, attention now turns to whether Khanna’s association with Drishyam 3 can be revived — or if the franchise will move forward without him.