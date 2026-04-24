Kajol says parenting Gen Z children forced her to rethink everything

Highlights

Kajol opened up about raising Gen Z children Nysa and Yug

She revealed she and daughter Nysa went through nearly three years of conflict during her teenage years

The actor said learning to listen instead of argue transformed their relationship

Kajol also shared why she believes Gen Z faces very different pressures from people who grew up in the 1990s

Kajol says raising Gen Z children has been one of her biggest learning curves and it completely changed how she approaches parenting.

During a conversation with YouTuber and television host Lilly Singh, the actor spoke candidly about parenting daughter Nysa and son Yug, admitting things were not always easy at home.

‘We were fighting’

Kajol revealed that she and Nysa struggled to communicate when her daughter entered her teenage years. She said hormones, emotional reactions and frequent disagreements created a difficult phase for both of them. According to the actor, they spent nearly three years clashing and often refused to listen to each other.

She said she eventually realised continuing arguments was not helping and made a conscious decision to become the calmer person in the relationship. Instead of trying to win every disagreement, Kajol focused on listening. That shift helped rebuild their relationship. She said long conversations gradually replaced arguments, and giving Nysa space made a major difference.

Kajol described learning how to listen as one of the biggest lessons she has taken from motherhood and said their relationship is now in a much better place.

Why she thinks Gen Z faces different struggles

The actor also reflected on what she sees as a major difference between her generation and Gen Z.

Kajol said people who grew up in the 1990s had to adapt to huge technological shifts, from landlines to mobile phones and eventually social media, which she believes made them highly adaptable. She joked that if the world ever ended, people from her generation would be best prepared to survive because they experienced life before digital dependence.

‘Too much information’

Kajol said Gen Z faces a very different challenge, being overwhelmed by constant information.

She believes younger people are exposed to endless opinions, expectations and social media pressure, making it harder to make clear decisions. She also said Nysa and Yug process information differently and added that girls often face more pressure while growing up.

The actor, known for films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa and Baazigar, said parenting has taught her that sometimes the most important thing a parent can do is simply listen.