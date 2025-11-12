Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kajol says marriages should have an expiry date so ‘no one has to suffer too long’ on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon join Kajol and Twinkle Khanna as talk turns to love, money and messy truths on Prime Video.

Kajol

Kajol shares her bold take on marriage during a lively segment with Twinkle Khanna

Instagram/kajol
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 12, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Kajol’s comment on marriage sparks laughter and debate on the show
  • Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon join as guests for the latest episode
  • Twinkle Khanna disagrees, saying “It’s marriage, not a washing machine”
  • Kajol insists renewal option would stop people from “suffering too long”
  • Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Kajol has stirred up a fresh debate on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle after saying marriage should come with an expiry date and a renewal option. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star shared her take during a lighthearted segment with Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon, while Twinkle Khanna pushed back against the idea.

Kajol Kajol shares her bold take on marriage during a lively segment with Twinkle Khanna Instagram/kajol


Kajol’s take on marriage creates a stir

It happened during the “This or That” segment, where Twinkle asked, “Should marriage have an expiry date and a renewal option?” Kajol was the only one to step into the green zone, signalling her agreement.

“I definitely think so. What guarantees that you’ll marry the right person at the right time?” she said. “A renewal option would make sense and if there’s an expiry date, no one has to suffer for too long.” Twinkle laughed and replied, “No, it’s marriage, not a washing machine.” Kajol tried to persuade her to change sides, but Twinkle, Kriti, and Vicky stayed firm.


Money, happiness, and Kajol’s view

The next question was, “Money can buy happiness.” This time, Twinkle and Vicky agreed, while Kajol stood apart again.

“No matter how much money you have, it can become an impediment,” Kajol said. “It numbs you to the true idea of happiness.” Kriti thought for a moment and admitted, “Maybe money can buy happiness, at least a bit of it.”


When Twinkle teased Kajol about a shared ex

Later, things turned mischievous when Twinkle declared, “Best friends shouldn’t date each other’s exes.” Then, wrapping an arm around Kajol, she joked, “We have an ex in common, but we can’t say.” Kajol burst out laughing and quickly said, “Shut up!” before any names slipped out.

Twinkle Khanna disagrees as Kajol defends her unconventional view on relationshipsInstagram/primevideoin


What makes Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle stand out

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle has had everyone including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and plenty more. The chat is not polished. It swings between jokes, stories, and small truths. Kajol and Twinkle run it like friends who forget the cameras are on. The Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon episode is already up on Prime Video.

two much with kajol and twinkleamazon prime videomarriagebollywoodkajol

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza speak about friendship and resilience on Serving It Up with Sania

Instagram/mirzasaniar

Sania Mirza says Farah Khan saved her from panic attack after divorce on her podcast 'Serving It Up with Sania'

Highlights:

  • Sania Mirza admits single motherhood has been “very hard” after her divorce.
  • She says a panic attack once left her shaking before a live show.
  • Farah Khan was at her side and left a shoot to help.
  • Conversation happened on Sania’s YouTube show Serving It Up with Sania.
  • The chat also touched on Farah’s childhood and family hardship.

Sania Mirza, the tennis star turned TV host, spoke plainly about life as a single mother and the strain it brings. On Serving It Up with Sania she spoke about a moment, a panic attack before a live show, that changed how she works now. She said she does it all for her son, Izhaan.

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza Farah Khan and Sania Mirza speak about friendship and resilience on Serving It Up with Sania Instagram/mirzasaniar

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us