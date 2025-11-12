Kajol says marriages should have an expiry date so ‘no one has to suffer too long’ on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

Highlights:

Kajol has stirred up a fresh debate on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle after saying marriage should come with an expiry date and a renewal option. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star shared her take during a lighthearted segment with Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon, while Twinkle Khanna pushed back against the idea.

Kajol’s take on marriage creates a stir

It happened during the “This or That” segment, where Twinkle asked, “Should marriage have an expiry date and a renewal option?” Kajol was the only one to step into the green zone, signalling her agreement.

“I definitely think so. What guarantees that you’ll marry the right person at the right time?” she said. “A renewal option would make sense and if there’s an expiry date, no one has to suffer for too long.” Twinkle laughed and replied, “No, it’s marriage, not a washing machine.” Kajol tried to persuade her to change sides, but Twinkle, Kriti, and Vicky stayed firm.





Money, happiness, and Kajol’s view

The next question was, “Money can buy happiness.” This time, Twinkle and Vicky agreed, while Kajol stood apart again.

“No matter how much money you have, it can become an impediment,” Kajol said. “It numbs you to the true idea of happiness.” Kriti thought for a moment and admitted, “Maybe money can buy happiness, at least a bit of it.”





When Twinkle teased Kajol about a shared ex

Later, things turned mischievous when Twinkle declared, “Best friends shouldn’t date each other’s exes.” Then, wrapping an arm around Kajol, she joked, “We have an ex in common, but we can’t say.” Kajol burst out laughing and quickly said, “Shut up!” before any names slipped out.

Twinkle Khanna disagrees as Kajol defends her unconventional view on relationships Instagram/primevideoin





What makes Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle stand out

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle has had everyone including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and plenty more. The chat is not polished. It swings between jokes, stories, and small truths. Kajol and Twinkle run it like friends who forget the cameras are on. The Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon episode is already up on Prime Video.