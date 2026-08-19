'GTA 6' gameplay and map reportedly leak as CyberLeek warns Rockstar: ‘No one is safe’

Highlights

Unverified GTA 6 gameplay footage and an image claiming to show the full map have appeared online.

The material has reportedly been linked to a group calling itself CyberLeek, which has issued demands aimed at Rockstar and other publishers.

The group is reportedly protesting the gaming industry's shift towards digital-only releases and has warned that other publishers could be targeted.

Grand Theft Auto 6 appears to be facing another major leak, but the latest incident goes beyond footage appearing online. Two videos reportedly showing gameplay, along with an image claiming to be the game's complete map, have surfaced online and have been linked to a group that appears to be using the leak to challenge Rockstar Games and the wider industry's move towards an increasingly digital future.

The authenticity and age of the leaked material remain unconfirmed. Rockstar and parent company Take-Two have not publicly commented, although attempts are reportedly being made to remove the videos from social media.

What the alleged GTA 6 leak shows

Two gameplay videos have reportedly emerged online. One appears to show protagonist Jason playing basketball outside his home, while another shows him driving and attacking an NPC. An image said to be the complete GTA 6 map has also circulated.

It remains unclear when the footage was recorded or how it was obtained. However, the assets reportedly point towards a cryptocurrency and website associated with a group called CyberLeek.

The alleged leak arrives at a particularly sensitive time for Rockstar, with Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look scheduled to debut on Netflix on August 27 before becoming available on other platforms six hours later.

Why CyberLeek is targeting Rockstar

The reported group has published a manifesto containing three demands directed at Rockstar and other major game publishers. Its broader argument centres on what it describes as the industry's shift towards an all-digital future.

The manifesto reportedly takes aim at the lack of a physical disc for GTA 6, as well as the removal of games and content that consumers have already paid for. It also references The Crew, Ubisoft's online racing game that became a major example in the Stop Killing Games campaign after it was taken offline.

CyberLeek reportedly ends its message with a warning to other publishers: “If CyberLeek can reach Rockstar, no one is safe.”

The group also warns major companies to “behave, or be the next target”, suggesting that the GTA 6 material could be intended as a demonstration of its ability to obtain and release unreleased game content.

There are also concerns surrounding the cryptocurrency promoted alongside the material, with users online questioning whether it could be part of a crypto scam.

Rockstar faces another GTA 6 leak

The reported incident would be the latest in a long line of security problems surrounding GTA 6. In 2022, more than 90 videos and images from an early build of the game were leaked online following a major hack. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick later described the incident as frustrating and upsetting for Rockstar's development team.

In December 2023, the first trailer for GTA 6 also appeared on X ahead of its scheduled premiere. Rockstar responded by releasing the trailer officially earlier than planned.

More recently, Rockstar confirmed in April that company information had been accessed during a third-party data breach, although it said the incident had no impact on the organisation or its players.

If the latest footage and map are genuine, the timing makes the alleged leak particularly significant. Rockstar is preparing for another major promotional push for GTA 6, while the reported group behind the leak is attempting to turn unreleased game content into a wider protest against how players buy, own and access games.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026.