EV sales hit record high in UK as Temu Range Rover tops September car sales

UK new-car registrations rose 12.1 per cent to 350,518 in September.

Battery-electric car sales jumped 36 per cent to a record 99,199.

The Jaecoo 7 topped the monthly sales chart ahead of the Tesla Model 3.

The UK new-car market had its strongest September in almost a decade as record demand for electric vehicles helped push registrations up 12.1 per cent year on year.

Some 350,518 new cars were registered in September, the highest figure for the month since 2017, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

But one of the biggest talking points was not a familiar name such as Tesla, Ford or Volkswagen.

The Jaecoo 7, a Chinese-made SUV that has been nicknamed the “Temu Range Rover” because of its Range Rover-like styling and lower price point, was the UK's best-selling new car for the month.

It recorded 10,813 registrations, ahead of the Tesla Model 3 with 9,929 and the Ford Puma with 6,958.

The result is another sign of how quickly the UK car market is changing, with Chinese manufacturers gaining ground while consumers are also moving towards electrified vehicles.

Electric cars drive September surge

Battery-electric vehicle (BEV) registrations jumped 36 per cent year on year to 99,199, the highest monthly total ever recorded.

Plug-in hybrid registrations also surged, rising 55.7 per cent to 59,563.

Together with conventional hybrids, electrified vehicles accounted for a record share of the September market as manufacturers pushed discounts, incentives and a growing range of models.

Petrol cars, meanwhile, continued to lose ground. Registrations fell 6.7 per cent to 131,861, while diesel registrations increased 11.5 per cent to 14,057.

September is particularly important for Britain's car industry because it is one of only two months each year when new registration plates are introduced, alongside March.

The SMMT said the record EV performance showed that drivers were responding to the growing range of electric models.

“September’s record EV performance is a major achievement. Drivers are increasingly embracing the growing choice of models made available and high fuel prices are also undoubtedly giving more consumers reason to consider going electric,” SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said.

“The industry’s commitment is clear with billions of pounds of investment in new models, new technology and incentives.”

The surge also comes as manufacturers face pressure to increase the proportion of zero-emission cars they sell under the UK's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Chinese brands gain ground

The Jaecoo 7's performance adds another dimension to the changing market.

Jaecoo is part of China's Chery Group, which has expanded rapidly in the UK with brands including Jaecoo and Omoda. The Jaecoo 7's September performance puts a Chinese brand at the top of the monthly sales table at a time when established manufacturers are facing increasing competition.

The SUV has attracted attention in Britain partly because of its styling, with the “Temu Range Rover” nickname referring to its resemblance to more expensive Range Rover models.

Its price and equipment have also helped it appeal to buyers looking for a large SUV without paying premium-brand prices.

The Tesla Model 3 came second in September, while the Ford Puma, Kia Sportage and Tesla Model Y completed the top five.

The wider electric-car figures, meanwhile, show that the shift towards EVs is gathering pace, although the industry remains short of its mandated target.

A total of 454,945 battery-electric cars had been registered in the UK during the first nine months of 2026. That represents 26.2 per cent of all new-car registrations so far this year.

The figure remains below the 33 per cent ZEV mandate target for 2026.

Hawes said the industry's progress should not obscure the gap between the government's targets and actual consumer uptake.

“Despite all these factors, uptake remains behind mandated targets and, whilst flexibilities help, the UK still has the world’s toughest targets and highest energy costs,” he said.

“The mandate review is an opportunity to review those factors, to build on this momentum and support consumers but, in doing so, strengthen business viability and UK competitiveness.”

For now, September offers a striking snapshot of the UK car market: electric vehicles are moving into the mainstream at record speed, while a relatively new Chinese brand has managed to put one of its SUVs at the top of the country's monthly sales rankings.

The bigger question is whether September's surge can be sustained through the rest of the year — and whether Chinese manufacturers can turn their growing visibility into a lasting challenge to the established players.