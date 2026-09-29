UK diesel price hits record £1.99 a litre as drivers face another fuel duty rise

UK diesel prices have reached a record 199.18p a litre.

Filling an average family car with diesel now costs almost £110.

Fuel duty is already being increased in stages through March 2027.

Diesel prices in the UK have reached a record 199.18p a litre, pushing the average cost to within touching distance of £2 and surpassing the previous high recorded during the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The RAC said the latest average price was 0.09p above the previous record of 199.09p a litre, recorded in June 2022. Diesel has risen by 56.8p a litre, or 39.9 per cent, since the start of the US-Iran conflict.

The cost of filling an average family car with diesel has now risen to almost £110, around £31 more than before the conflict, according to the RAC.

Petrol prices have also climbed, reaching an average of 174.13p a litre. That puts the cost of filling a typical family car with petrol at almost £96.

Why diesel is rising so quickly

The sharp rise is being driven by higher oil prices and concerns over global diesel supplies.

Oil has been trading above $100 a barrel, while the supply of refined diesel has come under additional pressure. Diesel prices have risen faster than crude because refiners are struggling to replace disrupted supplies quickly enough.

The UK is particularly exposed to changes in the international diesel market because it relies heavily on imports to meet demand.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said diesel had entered “uncharted territory” after breaking its previous record.

He also warned that the average price could rise above £2 a litre if oil prices remain elevated.

The impact could extend well beyond motorists. Diesel is widely used by lorries, vans and other commercial vehicles, meaning higher fuel costs can eventually feed into the prices of goods and services. The RAC said businesses and consumers could therefore feel the effects even if they do not drive diesel cars.

Fuel duty adds to pressure

The record pump price comes as the government is already unwinding the temporary cut in fuel duty.

Under the current 2026-27 timetable, the main fuel duty rate increased by 1p a litre on September 1, followed by planned increases of 2p on December 1 and another 2p on March 1, 2027. Together, the changes will gradually reverse the 5p-a-litre temporary cut introduced in 2022.

The government had extended the temporary cut earlier this year to shield motorists from higher fuel costs, but the duty is now being restored in stages.

The timing has increased pressure on ministers to consider further help for motorists as pump prices climb.

The RAC has called for the government to consider keeping fuel duty at its current level for longer, arguing that drivers are already facing a substantial increase in fuel costs.

For households that depend on cars for work and daily travel, the latest record means the financial pressure is no longer simply about reaching £2 a litre. The question is how long prices will remain at these levels, and whether further rises in oil and refined fuel costs will push the average price beyond that threshold.