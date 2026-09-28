Sushant Singh Rajput case takes fresh turn as sister claims ‘stun gun’ was used

Highlights

Shweta Singh Kirti has made fresh claims about Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem

She claims she was recently told that a stun gun was used on the actor

Shweta also alleged that Sushant’s leg was broken and his eyes were hurt

Her claims contrast with findings previously reported from the 2020 post-mortem

She said the fight for justice should come from “love and not revenge”



Shweta Singh Kirti has made fresh claims about the death of her brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, more than six years after his death. In a video shared after a meditation retreat in Atlanta, she spoke about information she says she recently received from the person who conducted his post-mortem.

Her comments have drawn attention because they differ from the findings reported in the 2020 post-mortem, which stated that there were no external injuries or signs of struggle.

What did Shweta Singh Kirti say about Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem?

Shweta claimed that the person who conducted Sushant’s post-mortem told her that a stun gun had been used on the actor, pointing towards his neck. She also alleged that his leg was broken, his eyes were hurt and that “a lot of force” had been used.

These are claims made by Shweta based on what she says she was told. No new post-mortem document confirming the allegations was presented in the video, and the claims have not been independently verified.

What did Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2020 post-mortem report say?

The claims have renewed attention on what was reported in Sushant’s original post-mortem. In June 2020, India Today reported that his final post-mortem listed asphyxia due to hanging as the cause of death and found no struggle marks or external injuries on his body.

The report also stated that his nails were clean and that there was no foul play. A later viscera report was also reported to have ruled out foul play and found no poison.

Why is Shweta Singh Kirti talking about justice again?

Shweta's comments were not only about the allegations. She also spoke about forgiveness and said she did not want hatred, revenge or resentment to consume her.

She stressed that this did not mean she was asking people to stop seeking justice for Sushant. Instead, she said the fight for justice should come “from the space of love and not revenge”.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34.