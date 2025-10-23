Sushant Singh Rajput's family says Rhea Chakraborty was wrongly cleared in his suicide case

Highlights:

The storm around the Sushant Singh Rajput death case refuses to quiet down. Days after India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the country’s top investigative agency filed a closure report giving Rhea Chakraborty a clean chit, the late actor’s family hit back, calling the document “flimsy” and “incomplete”. Their lawyer, Varun Singh, said the family would file a protest petition, mentioning the investigation “fails to tell the truth”.

What did the CBI conclude?

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The CBI said it was suicide. The report says there is no evidence that Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik or anyone else forced or threatened him. It also says there was no sign of any money misuse or fraud.

When Rhea left Sushant’s home on 8 June, she reportedly took only her Apple laptop and a watch he had gifted her. “No property was dishonestly taken out of his possession,” the report notes. CBI officials even cited that Rajput had referred to Rhea as “family” in earlier conversations, a detail now fuelling new rounds of debate online.





Why the family is calling it an ‘eyewash’

Rajput’s family argues the agency’s closure report leaves too many blanks. Their lawyer told reporters that crucial files, including phone records, witness statements, and medical documents were missing.

“This is nothing but eyewash,” he said, questioning why the CBI hadn’t submitted all supporting material to court. “If they truly wanted transparency, they’d have placed every document on record.” For them, the issue isn’t only justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. It’s about faith in the system that once promised to deliver it.