Minnal Murali trailer: Tovino Thomas’ superhero film looks like a perfect action-comedy

Minnal Murali poster (Photo from Netflix South India)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few days ago, it was announced that Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali will premiere on Netflix on 24th December 2021 (Christmas weekend). And now, the trailer of the film has been released.

Thomas took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. He tweeted, “Now entering the #MinnalMurali Multiverse⚡ Get ready for an electrifying watch on the 24th of December! https://youtu.be/zAUAliz1TKA #MinnalOnNetflix @SophiaPaul66 @basiljoseph25 @VladRimburg @kevinpaul90 @cedinp @shaanrahman @sushindt @AjuVarghesee @NetflixIndia @Wblockbusters1.”

The trailer of the film is quite entertaining. The movie looks like a perfect mixture of action and comedy. Thomas’ performance is surely the highlight of the trailer, and we are sure his fans are excited to watch their favourite star as a superhero.

Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali also stars Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan. The movie revolves around a guy named Jaison who gets superpowers after being struck by lightning.

While Minnal Murali is made in Malayalam, it will be dubbed and streamed in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Earlier, Minnal Murali was all set to release in theatres during Onam 2021, but due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the release date was pushed. Later, the makers decided that the movie will be premiered on Netflix.