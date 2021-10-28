Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 456,386
Total Cases 34,231,809
Today's Fatalities 733
Today's Cases 16,156
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 456,386
Total Cases 34,231,809
Today's Fatalities 733
Today's Cases 16,156

Entertainment

Minnal Murali trailer: Tovino Thomas’ superhero film looks like a perfect action-comedy

Minnal Murali poster (Photo from Netflix South India)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few days ago, it was announced that Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali will premiere on Netflix on 24th December 2021 (Christmas weekend). And now, the trailer of the film has been released.

Thomas took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. He tweeted, “Now entering the #MinnalMurali Multiverse⚡ Get ready for an electrifying watch on the 24th of December! https://youtu.be/zAUAliz1TKA #MinnalOnNetflix @SophiaPaul66 @basiljoseph25 @VladRimburg @kevinpaul90 @cedinp @shaanrahman @sushindt @AjuVarghesee @NetflixIndia @Wblockbusters1.”

The trailer of the film is quite entertaining. The movie looks like a perfect mixture of action and comedy. Thomas’ performance is surely the highlight of the trailer, and we are sure his fans are excited to watch their favourite star as a superhero.

Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali also stars Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan. The movie revolves around a guy named Jaison who gets superpowers after being struck by lightning.

While Minnal Murali is made in Malayalam, it will be dubbed and streamed in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Earlier, Minnal Murali was all set to release in theatres during Onam 2021, but due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the release date was pushed. Later, the makers decided that the movie will be premiered on Netflix.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ek Villain Returns: It’s a wrap for John Abraham
Entertainment
Tattoo Waaliye from Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif, Rani, Siddhant & Sharvari come together for…
Entertainment
Lilly Singh to serve on the jury panel of Canada’s Got Talent
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Veer Savarkar in his cell in Port Blair
Entertainment
R Balki wraps up filming his next Chup: Revenge of the Artist
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal thanks fans for showering so much love on his film Sardar Udham
Entertainment
It has taken a few years for filmmakers to understand the new language…
Entertainment
After Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff to shoot Ganapath in London
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt turns anchor for Salman Khan’s docu-series Beyond The Star: Salman Khan
Entertainment
Annaatthe trailer: Rajinikanth’s fans are in for a treat this Diwali
Entertainment
Nitu Chandra Srivastava talks about her Hollywood debut Never Back Down: Revolt
Entertainment
Tadap trailer: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s film looks promising
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in Oman’s list of approved vaccines
Students, teacher arrested in India for celebrating Pakistan cricket win
De Kock apologises, says he will take a knee in…
India rejects net zero carbon emissions target
India tests Agni-5 ballistic missile with 5,000 km range
Rape charge against serving Met police officer Adam Zaman