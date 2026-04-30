Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph on 'Minnal Murali 2' delay: "We might get a superhero with high cholesterol and diabetes"

Highlights

Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph address ongoing delays around the sequel

The duo joke that the superhero could return older, with health issues

Plans for the franchise remain, but timelines are still uncertain

A sequel delayed, and a hero getting older

The long wait for Minnal Murali 2 has now become part of its own story, with Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph acknowledging the delay with humour. Speaking about the sequel, the two suggested that by the time the film arrives, its superhero may not be quite the same.

Joseph joked that audiences could see a version of Minnal Murali dealing with “blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar”, turning the delay into a light-hearted reflection on time passing. Thomas extended the idea, saying he would still return to the role even if it meant playing the character at retirement age.

The comments underline a reality both have openly admitted. The sequel is taking time, and there is no confirmed timeline yet.

Plans remain, but priorities have shifted

While the humour stands out, both actors made it clear that the sequel has not been abandoned. Joseph confirmed that the character will return eventually, though his current focus lies elsewhere. The filmmaker is working on another project that is still in its planning stages, which has slowed progress on Minnal Murali 2.

Thomas revealed that the team had once imagined a much larger franchise, with multiple instalments already in mind. That ambition remains, but the gap since the first film has forced a more patient approach.

Joseph also pointed to the practical challenges of mounting a film of this scale, noting that pre-production alone requires significant time and coordination.

Between expectations and evolution

The delay has also drawn attention to Joseph’s growing presence as an actor, something Thomas acknowledged while noting that audiences continue to miss him as a director. The gap since the first film has only strengthened that sentiment among viewers.

At the same time, there are hints that Joseph’s next directorial venture could move beyond Malayalam cinema into a broader, pan-India space, adding another layer to the wait.

For now, Minnal Murali 2 remains in development, caught between expectation and timing. The idea of a superhero returning older may be a joke, but it reflects a simple truth. The longer the wait, the more the story around it begins to change.