Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway return in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' as fans obsess over office drama

Highlights:

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway back together after 20 years

Emily Blunt returns as Emily Charlton

Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley join the cast

Film looks at the struggles of print magazines

The first teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is out. Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly steps into a busy office lift and Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs follows. She says, “Took you long enough.” Andy smiles, and that’s the scene. Emily Blunt is back as Emily Charlton. She runs a luxury brand now. Runway magazine depends on her advertising and old rivalries are alive.

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' teaser reveals rivalries and luxury brand clashes leaving fans excited for May release X/@legendaarykay





Why the teaser got attention

Fans noticed every detail. The lift. The music. The shoes. The gestures. “That’s how you make a teaser,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Meryl is a shapeshifter.” Social media filled fast.

- YouTube youtu.be





Who is in the cast

Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return. Kenneth Branagh plays Miranda’s new husband. Simone Ashley is in the film. Others including Lucy Liu, BJ Novak, Justin Theroux, and Pauline Chalamet are also part of it. Lady Gaga might appear for a cameo.

The story shows the magazine world under pressure. Print media is changing and Miranda needs Emily’s support. It seems like a rivalry and humour mix where work and fashion collide.





Fans react

Reaction was quick and posts on X and Instagram appeared in minutes. “Can’t wait to see this gang,” one read. Another: “Studded red Valentino. Yes, we are back.” Even people who liked the original ending are curious.

Hathaway shared the teaser on Instagram on her 43rd birthday. She wrote, “It’s everyone’s birthday. #43 #DWP2.”

What’s next

Streep hasn’t acted in a major film since 2021. Hathaway has multiple projects this year. Aline Brosh McKenna wrote the script and David Frankel is directing. The movie will be in cinemas 1 May 2026.

So, it is official! Miranda Priestly is back.