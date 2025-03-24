Sushant Singh death case closed ending years-long ‘witch hunt’ against Rhea Chakraborty

Nearly five years after the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has officially closed the case, ruling it a suicide and finding no evidence of foul play. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who faced intense scrutiny and legal battles in connection to the case, has now been given a clean chit.

Marking her first public appearance since the CBI’s closure report, Rhea visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple with her family. Dressed in a floral salwar suit, she was seen offering prayers and greeting the paparazzi with folded hands, chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, and father, Indrajit Chakraborty, accompanied her.

Videos of the visit surfaced online, drawing mixed reactions from social media users. While some continued to question the case’s outcome, others acknowledged her right to move forward.

On March 22, 2025, the CBI submitted a closure report, reaffirming that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide. The report cleared Rhea Chakraborty, her family, and others accused of abetment. It also dismissed allegations of financial fraud, including claims that Rhea misused Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s accounts.

The ruling sparked reactions from Bollywood. Actress Dia Mirza demanded an apology from the media for vilifying Rhea, stating that the relentless media trial caused undue harassment. Pooja Bhatt echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that justice had prevailed.

Following the CBI’s report, Rhea shared an Instagram post featuring behind-the-scenes photos from her stint on Roadies Double XX. While she did not address the case directly, the choice of background music: Satisfied by Catching Flies, caught attention.

Her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, welcomed the CBI’s findings and criticised the misinformation spread across social and electronic media, which he said led to Rhea’s wrongful imprisonment for 27 days.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, at age 34. His death sparked a nationwide debate, leading to multiple investigations, media trials, and a political storm. With the CBI’s final verdict now public, the case has officially been closed, though discussions around it continue.