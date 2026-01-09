Mammootty’s ‘Bramayugam’ to be screened at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles

Highlights

Only Indian film chosen for Academy Museum's folk horror series running January 10 to February 12, 2026.

Bramayugam to screen February 12 alongside classics like The Witch, Midsommar, and The Wicker Man.

Director Rahul Sadasivan expresses gratitude as film resonates "beyond language and geography".

Mammootty’s critically acclaimed folk horror film Bramayugam is set to achieve a significant international milestone, becoming the first film starring the Malayalam cinema icon to be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The film will be shown on February (12) under the special programme 'Where the Forest Meets the Sea', which celebrates folk horror cinema from around the world. Bramayugam is the only Indian film selected for the prestigious series.

Director Rahul Sadasivan shared the milestone through social media, writing "Bramayugam comes from the stories I grew up hearing, the fears that stayed, the silences that never left.

To see it resonate beyond language and geography is overwhelming. Grateful to the cast, crew, and everyone who brought this vision to life."

The announcement sparked immediate celebration among fans and industry professionals. Social media comments flooded in with pride and excitement.

"This is huge," wrote one viewer, while another declared: "We got Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, Jordan Peele rolled into one guy ,Rahul Sadasivan."

Others celebrated it being the first Indian movie to screen in the series, with one comment reading: "Really deserving. Kudos to the whole team."

The 'Where the Forest Meets the Sea' series runs from January 10 to February 12, bringing together films inspired by folk tales from different cultures.

Bramayugam will screen alongside renowned titles including Midsommar (2019), The Witch (2015), The Wicker Man (1973), Häxan (1922), La Llorona (2019), Viy (1967), You Won't Be Alone (2022), Under the Shadow (2016), His House (2020), and Onibaba (1965).

Sadasivan's recent directorial venture was horror drama Dies Irae, starring Pranav Mohanlal, which achieved decent box office business despite mixed reviews.