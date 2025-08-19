Mammootty makes comeback with Mohanlal in 'Patriot' after confirming full recovery

Highlights:

Mammootty confirms complete recovery after recent health issues.

The actor will resume shoots for Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot in September.

Malayalam film personalities including Mohanlal and Prithviraj welcomed his return.

Fans are eagerly awaiting his next releases including Kalamkaval.

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty has confirmed his full recovery following recent health concerns, bringing relief to fans and colleagues alike. The much-awaited Mammootty health update comes as the megastar prepares to resume filming Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, alongside Mohanlal. The actor is also expected to complete dubbing for Kalamkaval, keeping his packed release slate on track.

Mammootty confirms full recovery and returns with Mohanlal in Patriot Instagram/mammootty





What is the latest Mammootty health update?

The 72-year-old star had been away from the spotlight for several months after reports surfaced about a possible health issue. While his team consistently denied rumours of a cancer diagnosis, the actor had taken time off for treatment and recovery.

Now, close aides including producer Anto Joseph and his long-time associate George confirmed through social media that Mammootty has “fully regained his health” and is ready to return. George posted a heartfelt message of gratitude, thanking everyone who prayed and supported the actor during the difficult period.





Which film will Mammootty resume shooting first?

Mammootty is set to return to sets in September for Mahesh Narayanan’s big-budget drama Patriot. The film also features an extended cameo by Mohanlal, with Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara playing key roles. Produced by Anto Joseph, C.R. Salim and Shubash Manuel, the project is among the most anticipated Malayalam releases of 2025.

Apart from Patriot, the actor is also finishing work on Kalamkaval, a crime-action thriller directed by debutant Jithin K Jose. In the film, Mammootty reportedly portrays serial killer Cyanide Mohan, with Vinayakan as co-lead and Meera Jasmine, Rajisha Vijayan, and Gayatri Arun in supporting roles. Kalamkaval is expected to release later this year.

How did the industry react to Mammootty’s recovery?

News of Mammootty’s recovery sparked widespread joy across the Malayalam film industry. Mohanlal shared a candid photo with the actor, while Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and Maala Parvathi expressed their happiness online.

Producer Anto Joseph described the development as an “answered prayer,” and director Ratheena PT, who worked with Mammootty in Puzhu, called it “double OK.” Political leaders including Kerala opposition leader V.D. Satheesan and Speaker A.N. Shamseer also welcomed the news, underlining the actor’s immense cultural influence.





What does this mean for fans of Malayalam cinema?

For fans, the Mammootty health update signals the continuation of a prolific career spanning more than four decades. The actor, known for recent hits like Kaathal and Bramayugam, remains one of the busiest stars in Malayalam cinema. His upcoming slate combines mainstream entertainers with challenging character-driven roles, reinforcing his ability to adapt across generations. With Patriot bringing Mammootty and Mohanlal together once again, anticipation is high for what promises to be a landmark film in the industry.