Highlights

Jorginho initially blamed Chappell Roan for a hotel incident involving his family

Singer denied involvement and said she was unaware

Footballer later clarified it was a misunderstanding and withdrew criticism

1. The hotel encounter in São Paulo

The episode began during a stay at a hotel in São Paulo, Brazil. Jorginho’s wife, Catherine Harding, and their 11-year-old daughter Ada were having breakfast when the child recognised Chappell Roan.

What followed, according to Jorginho’s initial account, was an approach by a security guard that left his daughter visibly upset.

2. The initial accusation

In a social media post last month, Jorginho claimed that the individual who confronted his family was part of Chappell Roan’s team.

The allegation quickly gained traction online, drawing attention both in Brazil and internationally, given the public profiles of both figures.

3. Chappell Roan responds

Roan responded publicly, expressing sympathy for the family, particularly the child, and stating they “did not deserve that”.

However, she firmly denied any involvement. She said she had no knowledge of the incident and clarified that the person involved was not part of her personal security team.

4. Escalation beyond social media

The situation moved beyond online exchanges. In Rio de Janeiro, deputy mayor Eduardo Cavaliere reacted strongly, even suggesting that Roan could be barred from performing in the city.

The incident also fuelled wider debate on social media, with both sides attracting strong reactions.

5. New information emerges

Following further inquiry, the narrative began to shift. Jorginho later revealed that the security guard involved had publicly confirmed he was working for a different artist at the hotel at the time.

This contradicted the initial assumption that the individual was linked to Roan.

6. Private conversations take place

According to Jorginho, there was direct communication behind the scenes. Roan reached out privately to Catherine Harding, and their respective teams also spoke.

These exchanges helped establish that the singer had no prior knowledge of the incident and had not instructed anyone to approach the family.

7. Jorginho withdraws criticism

In a follow-up statement, Jorginho acknowledged that while the incident itself did happen, it had been misattributed.

He clarified that the security guard was not acting on behalf of Roan and described the situation as a misunderstanding.

8. Regret and closing the matter

Jorginho expressed regret over the impact the situation had on all parties, including his family and Roan. He emphasised the importance of correcting the record accurately.

He also confirmed that, from his side, the matter is now “closed”.

9. A note on online reactions

The footballer addressed the wave of online responses, stating he does not support or encourage hate speech or attacks directed at anyone involved.

10. Where things stand now

With clarification from both sides, the situation has de-escalated. What began as a public accusation has ended with both parties acknowledging that the singer had no role in the incident.

The episode underlines how quickly assumptions can escalate in the public eye, and how equally visible corrections can reshape the narrative.