Salman Khan questions how paparazzi photograph Katrina Kaif and female stars: ‘What is this mentality?’

Highlights

Salman Khan defended Katrina Kaif after she was targeted over her postpartum weight.

The Bigg Boss 20 host also criticised paparazzi for taking inappropriate photographs of female celebrities.

Khan urged trolls to think about their own behaviour before targeting others online.

Salman Khan has spoken out against the trolling of Katrina Kaif over her postpartum weight, while also taking aim at paparazzi culture and the way female celebrities are photographed.

During Bigg Boss 20’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Khan addressed the criticism aimed at Katrina after her recent public appearance at a Ganapati Utsav in Mumbai.

Salman Khan defends Katrina Kaif

Questioning why people were trolling Katrina over her appearance after giving birth, Khan said pregnancy naturally brings changes to a woman’s body.

“Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight,” he said.

Khan added that Katrina would return to work when she was ready and suggested that she was choosing to spend time with her family.

The comments came after Katrina faced online criticism over her postpartum appearance. She and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, last November.

Salman calls out paparazzi

Khan then turned his attention to the treatment of female celebrities by paparazzi, particularly the practice of photographing women from angles they may find uncomfortable.

“Paparazzi hip shots lete hain, taangon ke shots lete hain, aur agar peeche se shot mil jaaye toh woh bhi lete hain,” he said.

He claimed that female celebrities do not like being photographed in this way and recalled seeing similar behaviour involving his niece.

“Meri apni niece chal rahi hoti hai, toh peeche se uska shot le rahe hain aur caption daalte hain ‘Pehchaano ye kaun hai?’” he said.

Addressing women directly, Khan added: “Agar aisa ho toh ghoom ke ek chamat maaro aur bolo, ‘Apni maa-behen ka shot le lo.’ Disgusting people! What is this mentality?”

He takes on trolls targeting him too

Khan also addressed comments about his own age, acknowledging that he is now 60 and saying he cannot remain the same age as when he starred in Maine Pyar Kiya.

At one point, he removed his shirt and hat and wiped off his makeup on camera, appearing to challenge those who criticise his appearance.

He also defended his brother Sohail Khan and actor Varun Dhawan against online trolling, telling viewers to look at themselves before making fun of others.

“Pehle apne aap ko dekho, apne jism ko dekho uske baad karna yeh sab,” Khan said.

Khan and Katrina previously worked together on films including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Katrina has been married to Vicky Kaushal since 2021.