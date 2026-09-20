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Sikh driver assaulted and thrown from vehicle as bus is stolen in Telford

A British Sikh bus driver was assaulted and "ejected from the vehicle" in Madeley, Shropshire, before his bus was driven along the wrong side of the road and collided with multiple vehicles. A man in his 20s was arrested.

Sikh driver assaulted and thrown from vehicle as bus is stolen in Telford

West Mercia Police said the assault took place on Court Street and was filmed before going viral, with the driver attacked and "ejected from the vehicle".

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 20, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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  • A British Sikh bus driver was assaulted and "ejected from the vehicle".
  • The stolen bus was driven on the wrong side of the road and collided with multiple vehicles.
  • Police arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving.
  • The driver was treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

A BRITISH Sikh bus driver was assaulted and his bus stolen in an "alarming incident" in Madeley, Shropshire, on Friday evening, with the stolen vehicle later driven into multiple vehicles, police said.

West Mercia Police said the assault took place on Court Street and was filmed before going viral, with the driver attacked and "ejected from the vehicle".

"After the confrontation between an unidentified man and the driver, the bus was driven along Park Way towards the High Street on the wrong side of the road and collided with multiple vehicles.

"The vehicle was eventually stopped, and officers were able to arrest a man, aged in his 20s, on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue," the police said.

The bus driver was treated for minor injuries by paramedics, and no one else is believed to have been injured during the incident, officers said.

"We understand this will have been an alarming incident for those in the area this evening," said Detective Sergeant Taigh Lannie.

"I'd like to reassure the community that officers responded quickly and a man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

"Our enquiries are continuing and we're keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or may have footage that could assist us. In particular, we'd ask anyone with dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage from the Court Street, Park Way or High Street areas around the time of the incident to please check their recordings and contact police," he said.

Police said the man remains in custody while enquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies)

british sikhmadeleytelfordwest mercia police
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