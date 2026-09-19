Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Britain’s biggest taxpayer says he would not want to be reborn here, so what is driving him away?

Betfred founder Fred Done says rising taxes could force hundreds of betting shops to close and make the UK less attractive for wealthy families.

Betfred founder Fred Done

Fred Done says further tax rises could reshape Britain’s betting industry and push more gambling activity online or into the black market

Getty Images
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseSep 19, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • Fred Done says his family paid £400 million in taxes last year.
  • He warns Betfred could close 495 of its 1,094 shops if machine gaming duty doubles.
  • Done says he is too old to leave the UK but would not discourage his children from moving elsewhere.

Britain’s biggest taxpayer is warning that the country’s tax burden is becoming difficult to justify, with the founder of Betfred saying he would “not wish to be reborn” in the UK.

Fred Done, 83, told the Financial Times that he was too old to join the wealthy Britons moving their tax residency abroad, but said there were better opportunities for his family elsewhere.

“They keep saying those with the broadest shoulders should be paying more tax. Well, how broad do my shoulders have to be? We paid £400mn in taxes as a family last year,” he said.

Done’s comments come as the government considers further tax increases on the gambling industry, with the prospect of higher machine gaming duty putting the future of high street betting shops under fresh pressure.

The Betfred founder warned that if machine gaming duty rises from 20 per cent to 40 per cent, the company could close 495 of its 1,094 shops within a year. He said that could put 2,575 jobs at risk and reduce tax payments to the Exchequer by £67 million.

Betfred is already closing 132 shops following tax changes announced last year. The company has said it paid £210m in UK taxes in the year to March.

From tax pressure to an empty high street

Done’s warning goes beyond Betfred.

He said he believed there could be no betting shops left in Britain by 2030 if taxes, wages and other operating costs continue to rise.

“I believe that by 2030 we will have no betting shops. The high street will be dead,” he said, arguing that the economics of operating physical outlets would no longer work.

Done also disputed the idea that closing betting shops would necessarily reduce gambling. Instead, he suggested that customers would find other ways to bet, including through the black market.

“Do you think when there’s no betting shops punters will stop betting? The answer is no. They will find a way to bet, like in the prohibition,” he said.

The argument comes at a sensitive point for Britain’s gambling sector. Betting shops have already been shrinking, while operators face higher taxes and other regulatory pressures. Betfred's 132 planned closures alone will take its UK estate down to about 1,094 shops.

The impact could also extend beyond bookmakers. Horseracing depends heavily on money from the gambling industry through betting levies, media rights and sponsorship. Betfred currently sponsors the five classic races in British flat racing, including the Epsom Derby.

Done said the uncertainty over further tax increases meant the company had not yet agreed to extend that sponsorship.

Why Done is looking beyond Betfred

The billionaire’s concerns also reflect a wider debate about whether higher taxes on wealthy individuals and businesses could make Britain less attractive.

Several wealthy residents have moved or are considering moving their tax residency abroad. Done said he was too old to make such a move himself, but would not try to stop his children from looking at countries with more favourable tax regimes.

His family has also built businesses outside betting. Done said he reinvests money into ventures including property company Salboy and construction businesses involved in Manchester developments.

He has described business as central to his life and said he wants to keep working until he dies.

But his outlook for the UK is considerably less upbeat.

Done said he had never felt so gloomy about the country's prospects since opening his first betting shop in Salford in 1967, when he used £200 won from a bet on England to win the 1966 World Cup.

The question now is whether his prediction of disappearing betting shops becomes a warning that policymakers take seriously, or another example of an industry facing a difficult adjustment as Britain changes how it taxes gambling.

tax burdentax increasesuk millionairesandy burnhambetfred founder fred done
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Chandrasekaran-noel-tata
Featured

Tata boardroom clash deepens as Chandrasekaran agrees to stay

nse-india-ipo
Business

India’s NSE launches £1.76bn mega IPO after decade-long wait

Pam-Kaur-hsbc
Business

HSBC's trailblazing finance chief Pam Kaur to retire in 2027

McLaren announces 1,000 new jobs in £450m Woking investment
Business

McLaren announces 1,000 new jobs in £450m Woking investment

More For You

Michael O’Leary

Michael O’Leary has apologised after initially defending his description of rival airlines as 'high-fare rapists.'

Getty Images

What made Michael O’Leary reverse course on the Ryanair ‘rapist’ row?

  • O’Leary apologised “sincerely and unreservedly” after more than a week of criticism.
  • He had previously said there was no need to apologise and rejected an offer of training from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.
  • The centre welcomed his change of position and said it could help highlight the impact of language on survivors.

Michael O’Leary is not exactly known for backing down. The Ryanair chief executive has built much of his public image around provocative comments, sharp attacks on competitors and a willingness to keep going when controversy follows. But his latest reversal is unusual even by his standards.

O’Leary has now apologised 'sincerely and unreservedly' for describing rival airlines as 'high-fare rapists', saying he had come to realise that his choice of words had caused 'considerable upset and offence', particularly among survivors of sexual violence and rape.

Keep ReadingShow less