Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

McLaren announces 1,000 new jobs in £450m Woking investment

Supercar maker McLaren is to create 1,000 jobs as part of a £450m investment in its technology centre in Woking, Surrey

McLaren announces 1,000 new jobs in £450m Woking investment

FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble high performance McLaren MP4-12C sports cars in the Production Centre of the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, England.

(Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 09, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

See Full Bio
Follow:

SUPERCAR manufacturer McLaren will create 1,000 jobs as part of a £450 million investment in its technology centre in Woking, Surrey, near the plant where it manufactures all its vehicles.

McLaren, which last year merged with premium UK electric vehicle startup Forseven Holdings, employs 2,500 staff. The new jobs will include indirect and agency workers, according to the Financial Times, which first reported the investment.

The news comes days after Jaguar Land Rover confirmed plans to cut 4,000 jobs over the next two years. JLR, which is restructuring to address falling sales and financial challenges, including Donald Trump's tariff wars and the fallout from a cyber-attack last year, employs 44,000 people globally and 34,000 in the UK.

The cuts will mainly affect the 26,000 UK employees who are salaried and management workers.

Last year, CYVN Holdings, an Abu Dhabi government-owned investment company, acquired McLaren's automotive business from Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat. CYVN has said that it plans to invest $2 billion (£1.4bn) over the next five years in the loss-making group.

McLaren Automotive, one of the UK's best-known sports carmakers, is thought to be planning a product overhaul after years of manufacturing only performance cars such as the F1 model, first launched in 1992.

It was reported last year to be planning a new SUV as part of the turnaround plan under its boss Nick Collins, a former JLR executive, though no new information has emerged since then.

It appointed a new chief creative officer, David Woodhouse, formerly of Nissan and Ford, over the summer.

CYVN also holds a minority stake in McLaren Racing, the parent company of the Formula One team which has won the last two constructors championships in the sport and is also based in Woking. Mumtalakat still has majority control of McLaren Racing.

Tough trading conditions

European carmakers have faced tough trading conditions as Chinese rivals, such as BYD and Chery, have enjoyed soaring sales across the UK and mainland Europe. In July, Chery, which also owns the Omoda and Jaecoo brands, accounted for nearly eight per cent of UK market share, up from three per cent last year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Recently, Volkswagen announced it would cut 100,000 of its more than 650,000 global workforce by 2030, and halve the number of models it produces. VW Group also includes the Bentley, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Cupra and Lamborghini brands.

From early next year, UK carmakers face a 10 per cent tariff for electric vehicles shipped to the EU. UK-made vehicles do not qualify for "made in Europe" subsidies, under current proposals. The government is also consulting on loosening its battery EV sales targets for manufacturers, after extensive lobbying by the industry.

The chief executive of the SMMT, Mike Hawes, said earlier this summer that companies with existing UK operations were considering building new models, but were holding back until ministers relaxed EV sales rules.

Lachlan Buirds, managing director of manufacturer Edale, said, "McLaren's investment is a welcome reminder that UK manufacturing is a sector with a future.

"Recent redundancy announcements understandably attract attention, but they risk giving young people the impression that UK manufacturing is an industry in decline. In reality, modern manufacturing increasingly depends on engineering, automation, software and digital technology, creating a much broader range of career opportunities."

jaguar land rovermclaren uk investmentuk carmakerscyberattackjaguar land rover job cutsmclaren
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

air-india-singapore
Business

Singapore government defends investment in Air India amid losses

Anil-Chakravarthy-adobe
Business

Adobe promotes Anil Chakravarthy to top job, Narayen becomes executive chair

Sitharaman and World Bank's Banga discuss deepening India partnership
Business

Sitharaman and World Bank's Banga discuss deepening India partnership

Anil Agrawal 1
Business

Anil Agarwal looks to 'build a legacy that lasts 500 years'

More For You

Priya Dogra Channel 4

Priya Dogra’s first major test as Channel 4 chief executive is a sweeping review of the broadcaster’s workforce and strategy

Linkedin/Priya Dogra

Channel 4 is cutting 300 jobs under its new boss, so what is Priya Dogra trying to change?

  • Channel 4 is expected to cut between 300 and 325 roles, around a quarter of its workforce.
  • The restructuring comes just months after Priya Dogra became chief executive.
  • The cuts reflect a wider shift in how Channel 4 makes money and competes for audiences.

Channel 4 is preparing to cut around 300 jobs in one of the biggest redundancy rounds in its 43-year history, but the more important question is what the broadcaster is trying to become under new chief executive Priya Dogra.

The broadcaster is expected to remove between 300 and 325 positions, equivalent to roughly a quarter of its workforce. Channel 4 had an average headcount of 1,276 in 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less