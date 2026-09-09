Wimbledon has banned influencers, and it's raising a bigger question than tennis etiquette

Headline:

Wimbledon will no longer credential influencers for next year's Championships, and will confiscate disruptive equipment such as ring lights, following incidents at the 2026 US Open.

Around 100 influencers were accredited for this year's US Open, with tennis stars including Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff publicly raising concerns about the disruption some caused during matches.

The specifics of what went wrong remain thin, most reporting on the incidents traces back to a single Press Association wire report, and neither Osaka's full comments nor Gauff's have been widely published in full.

Wimbledon has decided it wants nothing to do with what just happened in New York. The All England Club will stop giving media credentials to influencers ahead of next year's Championships, and will confiscate equipment like ring lights that could disrupt play, according to the Press Association. It's a direct response to a US Open that spent as much time being talked about for what happened in the stands as for what happened on court, though exactly what happened is harder to pin down than the headlines suggest.

What actually went wrong at the US Open?

The available detail is genuinely limited. Content creators carrying lighting and camera equipment reportedly disrupted several matches, prompting chair umpires to address the crowd directly over excessive noise. Naomi Osaka's first-round match was among those affected, and she later said, "You have to respect the sport." She stopped short of rejecting influencer involvement outright, acknowledging there could be real positives in creators introducing new audiences to tennis, provided everyone understood the etiquette first.

Coco Gauff also raised concerns publicly, drawing some kind of comparison between tennis etiquette and the behaviour expected at a major event like a red carpet. The exact detail of that comparison hasn't been widely published, most available reporting on her comments cuts off before the full quote. What's consistent across sources is that both players raised the issue; the specifics of what any individual influencer actually did during play are harder to verify, and no outlet has named the creators involved or detailed exactly what triggered the mid-match interruptions.

How different is Wimbledon's approach going to be?

Considerably stricter, by design. Where the US Open significantly increased the number of content creators receiving credentials this year, roughly 100 in total, Wimbledon has said it has no plans to introduce any kind of "influencer" accreditation category for next year's Championships. Ring lights and similar equipment will reportedly be confiscated on entry if organisers judge them capable of disrupting a match. The US Open itself responded mid-tournament with additional signage on spectator etiquette and revoked access for some influencers after credential-related incidents.

The two tournaments, compared US Open 2026 Around 100 influencers credentialed; disruption incidents reported; some access later revoked Wimbledon (upcoming) No influencer accreditation category; disruptive equipment to be confiscated Player reaction Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff both raised concerns publicly What's still unclear Specific incidents, individuals involved, and full detail of players' comments

Is there a bigger story here, or just a tennis one?

That's genuinely a matter of interpretation rather than settled fact, and worth being upfront about. It's possible to read this purely as a scheduling and access decision, one tournament tightening its rules after another had a rough few weeks. It's also possible to read it as one data point in a longer-running conversation about whether being a full-time content creator, marketed for years as a flexible, glamorous career, has started attracting more scrutiny and less admiration than it used to. Both readings are reasonable. Neither is proven by one tournament's accreditation policy alone, and this piece leans toward the second interpretation because of the framing already circulating online, not because of additional confirmed evidence.

Is the backlash fair to every creator involved?

That's harder to answer than a blanket ban suggests, and there's a real gap in the reporting here worth naming directly: no affected influencer's response or defence appears to have been widely reported alongside the players' comments. Many of the creators at the US Open were officially invited by organisers specifically to produce content and reach audiences that traditional broadcasters don't. Whatever disruptive behaviour triggered this reaction plausibly came from a portion of that group, not all of it, meaning Wimbledon's blanket policy will also affect creators who did nothing wrong. Without their side of it on record anywhere yet, that's an assumption worth stating plainly rather than treating as settled.