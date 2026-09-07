Mary Kom is a sporting legend, but is her 'Bigg Boss 20' approach crossing a line?

Highlights

Mary Kom’s extraordinary boxing legacy gives her every reason to be proud of her achievements

But her blunt assessment of the next generation raises questions about how champions should speak to young athletes

Her Bigg Boss 20 appearance puts the difference between confidence, competitiveness and encouragement under the spotlight

Mary Kom has spent decades proving what she can achieve. A six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist, she has built a sporting legacy that few Indian athletes can match.

So when she was asked on Bigg Boss 20 who could become the “next Mary Kom”, her answer was strikingly absolute. According to the boxing icon, nobody could.

The statement is understandable coming from an athlete whose career has been defined by extraordinary consistency. But it also opens up a more uncomfortable question: when does a champion’s confidence stop being inspiring and start sounding dismissive of the people trying to follow in their footsteps?

Mary Kom’s standard is undeniably difficult to match

Mary Kom did not base her answer simply on reputation. She pointed to discipline and consistency, arguing that many boxers may win once or twice but fail to maintain that level over time.

She also suggested that success can sometimes reduce the hunger that initially drives athletes. Fame, popularity and money can arrive quickly, but maintaining the desire to keep winning is much harder.

There is a legitimate point here. Becoming a champion once is one achievement; remaining at the top for years requires an entirely different level of commitment.

But there is a difference between explaining why her own journey was exceptional and suggesting that the next generation cannot produce its own version of greatness.

Young athletes do not necessarily need to become the “next” Mary Kom Getty Images

Should a legend inspire, rather than intimidate?

That distinction becomes particularly interesting when the comments are made to younger people.

Young athletes do not necessarily need to become the “next” Mary Kom. They need to become the best versions of themselves. A sporting icon speaking from experience can potentially give them the motivation and perspective to understand what sustained success requires.

The question is whether that message lands as encouragement when the benchmark is presented as virtually impossible to reach.

Mary Kom's achievements are not diminished by acknowledging that another boxer could eventually build an equally remarkable legacy. In fact, that possibility is arguably part of what sporting greatness should create: a standard for the next generation to challenge, not a ceiling they are told they cannot break.

Bigg Boss 20 puts that confidence under a different spotlight

Her decision to enter Bigg Boss 20 is itself an interesting departure from the world in which she built her reputation.

Mary Kom said she wanted to explore the platform and see how she deals with people and conversations. That makes the reality show more than a new television appearance. It gives audiences a chance to see how a sporting champion carries that identity outside the boxing ring.

Inside a competitive environment, confidence can be an asset. But outside sport, particularly when speaking to younger people, the same confidence can be interpreted differently.

That is why the reaction to her comments matters. The debate is not really about whether Mary Kom has earned the right to call herself a legend. She clearly has.

It is about what a legend chooses to do with that status.

A champion's legacy is also about what comes next

Mary Kom's greatest achievement may not be that nobody can replicate her career. It may be that her career made it easier for the next generation to believe that extraordinary things are possible.

There is nothing wrong with being proud of an unparalleled record. But sporting legends also become mentors, whether they intend to or not. Their words can either make young athletes feel that the summit is within reach or that the person already standing there has decided nobody else belongs.

For Mary Kom, the challenge on Bigg Boss 20 may therefore be a different one from anything she faced in the boxing ring: not proving that she is a legend, but showing what a legend can do for those who come next.