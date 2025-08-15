8 powerful women-led Bollywood films to watch this Independence Day

Highlights
From A Thursday to Fighter, some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable patriotic and inspirational films have been led by women who delivered performances that left a lasting impact. These films inspire courage, celebrate determination, and tell stories of women who rise above all odds.
Here’s our pick of powerful female-led films to revisit this Independence Day.
1. Yami Gautam in A Thursday
In A Thursday, Yami Gautam plays Naina Jaiswal, a sexual assault survivor who takes 16 children hostage, shocking the nation. Balancing vulnerability with cold determination, Yami’s intense performance keeps you hooked till the final reveal, making it one of her most memorable roles.
Yami Gautam delivers a gripping performance as Naina Jaiswal in A Thursdaygetty images
2. Deepika Padukone in Fighter
As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Deepika Padukone soars, quite literally, in this high-octane action drama. Fighting deadly terrorist threats in the skies and on the ground, she brings grit, charm, and emotional depth to the role, making Fighter a perfect Independence Day watch.
Deepika Padukone soars as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in Fightergetty images
3. Yami Gautam in Article 370
In this political thriller inspired by true events, Yami Gautam plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer at the heart of high-stakes operations in Jammu & Kashmir. Her bold and commanding performance captures the tension, urgency, and patriotism behind the historic abrogation of Article 370.
Yami Gautam commands the screen as intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in Article 370images
4. Alia Bhatt in Raazi
Alia Bhatt delivers one of her career-best performances as Sehmat Khan, a young Indian spy who marries into a Pakistani military family during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Adapted from Calling Sehmat, the film is a gripping tale of sacrifice, duty, and quiet heroism.
Alia Bhatt brings quiet heroism to life as Indian spy Sehmat Khan in Raazigetty images
5. Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom
Priyanka Chopra brings the legendary boxer Mary Kom’s life to the big screen in this inspiring sports biopic. From gruelling training sequences to emotional moments of resilience, her performance captures the grit and glory of one of India’s most celebrated athletes.
Priyanka Chopra transforms into legendary boxer Mary Kom in the inspiring biopic Mary Komgetty images
6. Kangana Ranaut in Tejas
Playing Wing Commander Tejas Gill, Kangana Ranaut embodies the courage and commitment of women in the Indian Air Force. The film follows her on daring missions while navigating personal struggles, a tribute to military bravery with a strong emotional core.
Kangana Ranaut embodies courage as Wing Commander Tejas Gill in Tejasgetty images
7. Sonam Kapoor in Neerja
Based on the real-life heroism of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, this biographical thriller sees Sonam Kapoor deliver one of her finest performances. Her portrayal of Neerja’s bravery during the 1986 Pan Am hijacking is both moving and unforgettable.
Sonam Kapoor honours the real-life bravery of Neerja Bhanot in Neerja getty images
8. Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
Kangana Ranaut steps into the armour of Rani Lakshmi Bai, one of India’s first female freedom fighters, in this sweeping historical drama. From fierce battle scenes to emotional sacrifices, she brings the warrior queen’s spirit to life on screen.
Kangana Ranaut channels warrior spirit as Rani Lakshmi Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansigetty images
This Independence Day, these films remind us that courage knows no gender, and that some of the most powerful stories of patriotism have been told through the eyes of extraordinary women.
Jason Ralph fuels speculation over Rachel Brosnahan marriage after controversial Instagram activity
Rachel Brosnahan marriage speculation grows after Jason Ralph’s controversial Instagram activity
Highlights
Rachel Brosnahan’s husband, actor Jason Ralph, is at the centre of a heated social media debate after he liked a provocative Instagram comment about her on-screen chemistry with Superman co-star David Corenswet. The online reaction has been swift, with fans speculating whether his action was a subtle dig, a careless mistake, or simply a misunderstood joke.
The comment in question accused Brosnahan of crossing boundaries with a co-star and suggested Ralph should “stand up for himself” and “leave her.” Within hours, screenshots of Ralph’s ‘like’ were circulating across Reddit, X, and Instagram gossip pages. Soon after, Ralph disabled comments on his posts, but by then, the digital trail was impossible to erase.
Jason Ralph fuels speculation over Rachel Brosnahan marriage after controversial Instagram activity Getty Images
When did Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph get married?
Brosnahan and Ralph first met while working on the indie film I’m Obsessed With You in 2013. After several years of dating, the pair quietly tied the knot—so quietly, in fact, that the public only learned about it years later.
In a 2019 interview, Brosnahan revealed that she had been wearing her wedding ring for some time before speculation began, adding:
“We’ve been married for years and been together for even longer. We had a good laugh when the news came out that we had just got married like, ‘Happy six-month anniversary, honey!’”
The couple’s decision to keep their marriage private was intentional. Brosnahan explained that she disliked the double standard in media coverage, where she was constantly asked about her relationship while Ralph was not.
Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph at a public event Getty Images
Have they worked together professionally?
Yes. Ralph appeared alongside his wife in the hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, joining in seasons four and five as Mike Carr. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ralph praised Brosnahan’s leadership on set, saying:
“She’s just the best, and I feel very lucky to see her command a set like that.”
Their collaboration was warmly received by fans, and until now, the couple has maintained an image of mutual respect and professional admiration.
Jason Ralph sparks rumours with Instagram like about Rachel Brosnahan marriageGetty Images
What did Jason Ralph ‘like’ on Instagram?
The controversy began when Ralph liked a comment on one of his posts that read:
“It’s genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn’t handle herself with her co-actor. Like bro, let’s have some self-love and stand up for yourself, leave her to be with him if she wants that much.”
The remark, widely interpreted as targeting Brosnahan’s scenes with David Corenswet in Superman, was seen by many as insulting and sexist. Fans immediately questioned why Ralph would engage with it at all.
Jason Ralph’s social media move raises questions about his marriageGetty Images
Was it intentional or a mistake?
Social media reactions are split. Some argue that it was likely an accidental double-tap, noting that Ralph’s Instagram activity is minimal and sporadic. Others believe it was deliberate, citing his history of dry humour and occasional trolling behaviour online.
Regardless of intent, the timing has amplified speculation. Brosnahan’s chemistry with Corenswet has been heavily discussed since the film’s release, and this incident has only fuelled more rumours about their personal lives.
Instagram drama fuels talk of tension between Jason Ralph and Rachel BrosnahanGetty Images
What’s next for the couple?
Neither Brosnahan nor Ralph has publicly commented on the incident. Given their preference for privacy, it’s unlikely they will address the speculation directly. Still, with screenshots continuing to circulate, the story has already left its mark on fan discussions around the couple. Whether the Instagram ‘like’ was a slip of the finger or a calculated move, it has put an unusually public spotlight on one of Hollywood’s most private marriages. For now, the internet is left to debate: accident, sarcasm, or subtle message?