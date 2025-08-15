Skip to content
8 powerful women-led Bollywood films to watch this Independence Day

From Yami Gautam’s gripping Article 370 to Deepika Padukone’s fearless Fighter, these films honour courage and patriotism through unforgettable female performances.

Bollywood’s most inspiring women-led films to stream this Independence Day

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 15, 2025
Highlights

  • Yami Gautam shines in dual roles in A Thursday and Article 370
  • Deepika Padukone delivers a fierce performance as an Air Force officer in Fighter
  • Alia Bhatt’s Raazi portrays a young spy’s patriotic sacrifice during the 1971 war
  • Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom celebrates the journey of India’s boxing legend
  • Kangana Ranaut plays strong roles in Tejas and Manikarnika
  • Sonam Kapoor brings to life the heroic story of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot

From A Thursday to Fighter, some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable patriotic and inspirational films have been led by women who delivered performances that left a lasting impact. These films inspire courage, celebrate determination, and tell stories of women who rise above all odds.

Here’s our pick of powerful female-led films to revisit this Independence Day.

1. Yami Gautam in A Thursday

In A Thursday, Yami Gautam plays Naina Jaiswal, a sexual assault survivor who takes 16 children hostage, shocking the nation. Balancing vulnerability with cold determination, Yami’s intense performance keeps you hooked till the final reveal, making it one of her most memorable roles.

women-led Bollywood films Yami Gautam delivers a gripping performance as Naina Jaiswal in A Thursdaygetty images


2. Deepika Padukone in Fighter

As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Deepika Padukone soars, quite literally, in this high-octane action drama. Fighting deadly terrorist threats in the skies and on the ground, she brings grit, charm, and emotional depth to the role, making Fighter a perfect Independence Day watch.

women-led Bollywood films Deepika Padukone soars as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in Fightergetty images


3. Yami Gautam in Article 370

In this political thriller inspired by true events, Yami Gautam plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer at the heart of high-stakes operations in Jammu & Kashmir. Her bold and commanding performance captures the tension, urgency, and patriotism behind the historic abrogation of Article 370.

women-led Bollywood films Yami Gautam commands the screen as intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in Article 370images


4. Alia Bhatt in Raazi

Alia Bhatt delivers one of her career-best performances as Sehmat Khan, a young Indian spy who marries into a Pakistani military family during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Adapted from Calling Sehmat, the film is a gripping tale of sacrifice, duty, and quiet heroism.

women-led Bollywood films Alia Bhatt brings quiet heroism to life as Indian spy Sehmat Khan in Raazigetty images


5. Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra brings the legendary boxer Mary Kom’s life to the big screen in this inspiring sports biopic. From gruelling training sequences to emotional moments of resilience, her performance captures the grit and glory of one of India’s most celebrated athletes.

women-led Bollywood films Priyanka Chopra transforms into legendary boxer Mary Kom in the inspiring biopic Mary Komgetty images


6. Kangana Ranaut in Tejas

Playing Wing Commander Tejas Gill, Kangana Ranaut embodies the courage and commitment of women in the Indian Air Force. The film follows her on daring missions while navigating personal struggles, a tribute to military bravery with a strong emotional core.

women-led Bollywood films Kangana Ranaut embodies courage as Wing Commander Tejas Gill in Tejasgetty images


7. Sonam Kapoor in Neerja

Based on the real-life heroism of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, this biographical thriller sees Sonam Kapoor deliver one of her finest performances. Her portrayal of Neerja’s bravery during the 1986 Pan Am hijacking is both moving and unforgettable.

women-led Bollywood films Sonam Kapoor honours the real-life bravery of Neerja Bhanot in Neerja getty images


8. Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut steps into the armour of Rani Lakshmi Bai, one of India’s first female freedom fighters, in this sweeping historical drama. From fierce battle scenes to emotional sacrifices, she brings the warrior queen’s spirit to life on screen.

women-led Bollywood films Kangana Ranaut channels warrior spirit as Rani Lakshmi Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansigetty images


This Independence Day, these films remind us that courage knows no gender, and that some of the most powerful stories of patriotism have been told through the eyes of extraordinary women.

