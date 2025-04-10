Tom Hiddleston confirms Loki’s shocking return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’: “It’s not over yet”

Tom Hiddleston is once again stepping into Loki’s shoes for Avengers: Doomsday, and this time, he finally gets to talk about it. After years of dancing around questions and keeping Marvel-sized secrets, the British actor opened up during a red carpet chat at the Olivier Awards and confirmed what many fans were hoping for: Loki’s story isn’t finished.

The last time we saw Loki, he had taken a powerful, almost mythical role at the end of the Loki series, literally holding the multiverse together from the edge of time. It felt like a full-circle moment, like a quiet, poignant farewell. But in typical Marvel fashion, the story took a twist.

After holding the multiverse together in Loki, Hiddleston gears up for one more chapter as the God of Mischief Reddit

“I'm very excited. It’s strange to finally be able to say something,” Hiddleston said, speaking to Max Balegde. “You carry these things for so long without being able to share. Playing Loki has been a huge part of my life and it’s not done yet.”

Hiddleston has been part of the MCU since 2011, debuting as Loki in Thor. Since then, he’s appeared in several of Marvel’s biggest films: The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok, Infinity War, Endgame, and more recently, a cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The two-season Disney+ series Loki deepened the character’s arc and earned praise for moving away from his trickster roots into something more complex and emotional.

Now, with Avengers: Doomsday lined up for release on May 1, 2026, fans are wondering just how big Loki’s role will be. Marvel has kept those details under wraps. What we do know is the film is gearing up to be a massive crossover. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, and even members of the original X-Men team including Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.





Whether Loki’s return is a key plot point or just a final bow, Hiddleston’s return adds weight to a film that’s already shaping up to be a major event in the MCU. Clearly, the God of Mischief isn’t done making his mark just yet.