Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tom Hiddleston confirms Loki’s shocking return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’: “It’s not over yet”

The fan-favourite God of Mischief is back as Marvel sets up one of its biggest crossovers yet, with Hiddleston finally speaking out after years of silence.

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston makes a surprise reveal at the Olivier Awards, confirming Loki’s return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 10, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Tom Hiddleston is once again stepping into Loki’s shoes for Avengers: Doomsday, and this time, he finally gets to talk about it. After years of dancing around questions and keeping Marvel-sized secrets, the British actor opened up during a red carpet chat at the Olivier Awards and confirmed what many fans were hoping for: Loki’s story isn’t finished.

The last time we saw Loki, he had taken a powerful, almost mythical role at the end of the Loki series, literally holding the multiverse together from the edge of time. It felt like a full-circle moment, like a quiet, poignant farewell. But in typical Marvel fashion, the story took a twist.

Tom HiddlestonAfter holding the multiverse together in Loki, Hiddleston gears up for one more chapter as the God of MischiefReddit

“I'm very excited. It’s strange to finally be able to say something,” Hiddleston said, speaking to Max Balegde. “You carry these things for so long without being able to share. Playing Loki has been a huge part of my life and it’s not done yet.”

Hiddleston has been part of the MCU since 2011, debuting as Loki in Thor. Since then, he’s appeared in several of Marvel’s biggest films: The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok, Infinity War, Endgame, and more recently, a cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The two-season Disney+ series Loki deepened the character’s arc and earned praise for moving away from his trickster roots into something more complex and emotional.

Now, with Avengers: Doomsday lined up for release on May 1, 2026, fans are wondering just how big Loki’s role will be. Marvel has kept those details under wraps. What we do know is the film is gearing up to be a massive crossover. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, and even members of the original X-Men team including Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.


Whether Loki’s return is a key plot point or just a final bow, Hiddleston’s return adds weight to a film that’s already shaping up to be a major event in the MCU. Clearly, the God of Mischief isn’t done making his mark just yet.

anthony mackiechris hemsworthdisneydoomsdaygod of mischiefmarvelmcumultiversepatrick stewarttom hiddleston

Related News

Top 10 must-watch documentaries of 2025: Secrets, scandals, and legends you can’t miss!
Entertainment

Top 10 must-watch documentaries of 2025: Secrets, scandals, and legends you can’t miss!

Virat Kohli's Landmark Achievement: 1,000 IPL Boundaries
Cricket

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first-ever player to smash 1000 IPL boundaries

Modi-Yunus
Asia

India withdraws export route for Bangladesh after Yunus' 'landlocked' remarks

Mitchell Marsh
Cricket

IPL 2025: Top 5 players with the most 50's so far

More For You

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar returns to full mass mode in Good Bad Ugly, a high-octane action drama

Mythri Movie Makers

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ leaves fans thrilled, and critics divided with its outrageous cameos & fanfare

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly hit theatres with all the fireworks one expects from a star-driven entertainer. Directed by self-proclaimed Ajith fan Adhik Ravichandran, the film has sparked a flood of reactions, most of them split straight down the middle. While die-hard fans are hailing it as a “mass” comeback for the star, critics are pointing out the film’s uneven storytelling and over-the-top fan service.

Across social media, Ajith fans have declared the film a winner. Many are celebrating his powerful entry, catchy songs, and scenes that reference his past blockbusters. A user wrote, “Violence. Violence. Violence. Thala is back,” quoting one of the film’s many callback dialogues. Another praised the nostalgia-filled interaction between Ajith and Simran, calling it one of the film’s standout moments. The remix of Ilamai Idho and the song God Bless U have also become instant hits among audiences.

Keep ReadingShow less
Plan B Explores Season 2 of 'Adolescence' After Huge Success

Brad Pitt’s Plan B is reportedly in talks to return as producer for season 2 of Netflix’s breakout drama Adolescence

Getty Images

Brad Pitt’s Plan B might return with season 2 of hit Netflix drama ‘Adolescence’

After shaking viewers to their core, Adolescence may be coming back for a second round. Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, is reportedly in early talks with director Philip Barantini and the creative team to explore where the story could go next.

The original four-part Netflix series, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, told a tough but necessary story: a 13-year-old boy, Jamie Miller played by newcomer Owen Cooper, is accused of murdering his classmate Katie. As the investigation unfolds, the show pulls back the curtain on the influence of toxic online communities, especially those targeting young boys.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Jaat' Blends North and South Cinematic Styles​

Sunny Deol returns to full-blown action in Jaat, sparking comparisons to South Indian blockbusters and his iconic roles from the ’90s

Youtube

Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ draws south masala film comparisons as fans call it a ‘mass action ride’

Sunny Deol’s latest film Jaat has stirred up a storm both in cinemas and on social media. Directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in his Bollywood debut, the action-thriller features Deol in a role that many say harks back to his Ghayal and Ghatak days. But while some are cheering the film as a full-blown mass entertainer, others feel it falls short of expectations.

Social media is flooded with reactions. A section of fans labelled the film a “south-style masala ride,” complete with over-the-top action, punchy one-liners, and slow-motion stunts. Some even compared it to blockbusters from South India, mentioning its loud background score, stylised fights, and emotional melodrama.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cannes 2025: India’s Neeraj Ghaywan, Wes Anderson, Tom Cruise & Scarlett Johansson lead line-up

Festival president Iris Knobloch and artistic director Thierry Frémaux announce the official selection for Cannes 2025 at UGC Montparnasse in Paris

Instagram/festivaldecannes

Cannes 2025: India’s Neeraj Ghaywan, Wes Anderson, Tom Cruise & Scarlett Johansson lead line-up

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is set to kick off on May 13, and this year’s lineup is a strong mix of familiar names and fresh talent. Festival head Thierry Frémaux and president Iris Knobloch revealed the Official Selection at a press event in Paris, mentioning 19 films competing for the Palme d’Or and a record number of entries, over 2,900.

Among the big names returning to the Croisette are Wes Anderson, the Dardenne Brothers, Richard Linklater, and Julia Ducournau. Ducournau, who made waves in 2021 with her Palme d’Or-winning Titane, is back with Alpha. Wes Anderson’s latest, The Phoenician Scheme, is a spy comedy with a star-studded cast including Benicio del Toro and Michael Cera.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kareena Kapoor

An animated Kareena grooves to a remix of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham at Pakistan’s first AV party

Getty Images

Kareena Kapoor’s AI avatar dances at Karachi rave as viral video stirs debate online

Karachi recently hosted a rave night like no other, and one unexpected “guest” got everyone talking: Kareena Kapoor Khan! A video from the event has gone viral, showing what looks like the Bollywood actress dancing to electronic beats. But before anyone jumps to conclusions, no, she didn’t actually cross the border to attend a party in Pakistan. What attendees saw was an AI-generated avatar of Kareena, projected on a massive screen.

This surprising moment unfolded at what was claimed to be Pakistan’s first full-blown audiovisual rave, organised by DJ Hamza Harris. As the DJ dropped a remix of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s title track, the screen lit up with a digital version of Kareena in a pink dress, mouthing her famous line, "Yeh kaun hai jisne mujhe mudh ke nahi dekha?"

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc