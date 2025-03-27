Skip to content
Ian McKellen & Patrick Stewart return as Magneto and Professor X in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Legendary X-Men stars reunite in the MCU as Avengers: Doomsday expands its star-studded cast

Avengers: Doomsday’

With Avengers: Doomsday set for a 2026 release, fans eagerly await the return of the beloved X-Men characters in the expanding multiverse saga

Pooja Pillai
Mar 27, 2025
Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart will reprise their legendary X-Men roles in Avengers: Doomsday, set for release in May 2026. The announcement was made during a live-streamed event revealing the film’s extensive ensemble cast.

The two veteran actors, who first played Magneto and Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men, will reunite on screen, marking McKellen’s first return to the role since X-Men: Days of Future Past. Stewart last appeared as a variant of Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a cameo that teased Marvel’s growing multiverse storylines.

Joining them is an array of established Marvel stars, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes). The Fantastic Four cast, led by Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal, is also onboard, alongside Deadpool & Wolverine’s Channing Tatum, who will finally don the mantle of Gambit after years of speculation.

One of the biggest surprises is the return of Kelsey Grammer as Beast. His brief cameo in The Marvels post-credits scene hinted at the X-Men’s growing presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Avengers: Doomsday appears to be cementing their role. Other returning X-Men actors include Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and James Marsden as Cyclops.


A major revelation during the event was Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU, not as Iron Man, but as the film’s primary antagonist, Doctor Doom. This casting twist comes after years of speculation about his potential comeback following Avengers: Endgame. The film is being helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the directing duo behind Infinity War and Endgame, ensuring the project remains in experienced hands.

With production set to begin in London next month, speculation is rife that Avengers: Doomsday could be setting the stage for an eventual X-Men reboot within the MCU. As Marvel Studios continues to weave together its multiverse saga, the return of these beloved characters suggests a major shake-up in the superhero landscape.


Avengers: Doomsday\u2019Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart reunite as Magneto and Professor X, bringing their iconic X-Men rivalry to the MCU in Avengers: DoomsdayInstagram/MarvelStudios


Marvel fans won’t have to wait long for more action, as Avengers: Secret Wars is slated to follow in 2027, promising even bigger crossovers and surprises. For now, the return of Stewart and McKellen signals a thrilling new chapter in the ever-expanding Marvel Universe.

marvel universepatrick stewartchris hemsworthtom hiddlestonpaul ruddletitia wrightanthony mackiesebastian stanvanessa kirbypedro pascalchanning tatumkelsey grammeralan cummingrebecca romijnavengers: secret warscastavengers doomsday

