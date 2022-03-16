Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero: Iman Vellani starrer Ms Marvel to premiere in June

Iman Vellani Mrs Marvel (Photo credit: Google Image)

By: Mohnish Singh

Marvel Studios’ series Ms Marvel is set to hit Disney+ Hotstar in June. Marvel Studio’s first Muslim superhero series will arrive on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on June 8.  

The new series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be available in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages, the streaming service said in a statement.

The studio also released the first trailer for the series, which stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American adolescent growing up in Jersey City.

The official Twitter handle of Disney+ shared the trailer of Ms Marvel and wrote, “The future is in her hands. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on Disney Plus.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Vellani is the 19-year-old daughter of Pakistani Muslim immigrants in Canada who makes her acting debut as Kamala Khan, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with an oversized imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in MCU).

“Yet Kamala feels she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home until she gets superpowers like her idols,” the official plotline read.

Bad Boys for Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner in the documentary short category, and Meera Menon, who has worked on shows like The Walking Dead, have directed the episodes of the series.

Bisha K Ali, a scribe and stand-up comic known for her personal-political comedy serves as head writer on the project.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha round out the cast of Ms Marvel.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Ali serve as executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson.

First appearing in the comics in 2014, Ms Marvel was created by G Willow Wilson, artist Adrian Alphona, and editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
SS Rajamouli and Allu Arjun likely to team up for a major pan-India film
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan signs a Netflix film to make digital debut
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt wraps up first schedule of his next Ghudchadhi
Entertainment
Salman Khan unveils teaser of Ajay, Amitabh and Rakul starrer Runway 34
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to launch streaming app SRK+
Entertainment
Narendra Modi praises Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files
Entertainment
Mahesh Babu launches the trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s Mishan Impossible
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s Bollywood-themed birthday cake catches everybody’s attention
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan’s Vikram sets June release date
HEADLINE STORY
Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu opens up about her battle with anxiety
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix
Entertainment
Here’s why Sara Ali Khan doesn’t like this film featuring her mother and…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
SS Rajamouli and Allu Arjun likely to team up for…
Kareena Kapoor Khan signs a Netflix film to make digital…
Sanjay Dutt wraps up first schedule of his next Ghudchadhi
Salman Khan unveils teaser of Ajay, Amitabh and Rakul starrer…
Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero: Iman Vellani starrer Ms Marvel…
British Indian author Manjeet Mann shortlisted for children’s book award