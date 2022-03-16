Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero: Iman Vellani starrer Ms Marvel to premiere in June

Iman Vellani Mrs Marvel (Photo credit: Google Image)

By: Mohnish Singh

Marvel Studios’ series Ms Marvel is set to hit Disney+ Hotstar in June. Marvel Studio’s first Muslim superhero series will arrive on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on June 8.

The new series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be available in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages, the streaming service said in a statement.

The studio also released the first trailer for the series, which stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American adolescent growing up in Jersey City.

The official Twitter handle of Disney+ shared the trailer of Ms Marvel and wrote, “The future is in her hands. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on Disney Plus.”

Vellani is the 19-year-old daughter of Pakistani Muslim immigrants in Canada who makes her acting debut as Kamala Khan, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with an oversized imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in MCU).

“Yet Kamala feels she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home until she gets superpowers like her idols,” the official plotline read.

Bad Boys for Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner in the documentary short category, and Meera Menon, who has worked on shows like The Walking Dead, have directed the episodes of the series.

Bisha K Ali, a scribe and stand-up comic known for her personal-political comedy serves as head writer on the project.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha round out the cast of Ms Marvel.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Ali serve as executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson.

First appearing in the comics in 2014, Ms Marvel was created by G Willow Wilson, artist Adrian Alphona, and editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker.