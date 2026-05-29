Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tom Hiddleston lifts the lid on what 'The Night Manager' is really about

The original adaptation of John le Carré’s novel was not intended to continue

Tom Hiddleston lifts the lid on what 'The Night Manager' is really about

For Hiddleston, the return is less about repetition and more about following a character

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 29, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Tom Hiddleston returns to The Night Manager nearly 10 years after the first series
  • The original adaptation of John le Carré’s novel was not intended to continue
  • Further series developed after encouragement from le Carré’s family and writer David Farr
  • Actor reflects on Jonathan Pine, creative ambition and life between film and theatre

Suffolk roots and a life beyond Hollywood

Tom Hiddleston, widely known for playing Loki in Marvel’s Thor and Avengers films, says his family ties to Suffolk remain central to his life.

The Hiddleston family has lived in Aldeburgh for decades. His parents, Diana and James Hiddleston, married in Suffolk in 1978, and his mother has worked with Britten Pears Arts intermittently since the 1970s.

He has often visited the area privately over the years. One such visit drew public attention when he was photographed walking along Suffolk beaches with then-partner Taylor Swift.

Alongside his screen work, Hiddleston has built a strong stage career, ranging from Shakespeare to his Tony-nominated performance in Betrayal.

Why The Night Manager returned after nearly a decade

When The Night Manager first aired in 2016, it was not designed to become a returning series. It was adapted from John le Carré’s 1993 novel and intended as a self-contained story.

Hiddleston said there were no plans for a second series during production. The show premiered at the Berlin Film Festival with cast and crew including Susanne Bier, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki, Olivia Colman, and le Carré himself.

After the strong reception, le Carré reportedly suggested there could be more story to explore. Following his death in 2020, his sons supported continuing the project, with writer David Farr later developing a second series.

Hiddleston said the long gap was not planned, but became part of the show’s evolution, allowing the creative team to return with a bigger ambition.

Jonathan Pine and a changing world

Hiddleston said Jonathan Pine has changed significantly since the first series, shaped by experience, trauma and time.

He described Pine as someone who cannot return to ordinary life after working in intelligence, driven instead by a need to understand what lies behind global events.

The actor said the series reflects a world that has become more complex over the past decade, marked by political change, conflict, and global instability.

He also pointed to the emotional cost of Pine’s journey, saying the character continues to carry the impact of events from the first series.

For Hiddleston, the return is less about repetition and more about following a character who has been permanently altered by what he has seen.

the night managerreturnstom hiddleston

Related News

Asif Khan Planet Omar
Entertainment

Asif Khan: Planet Omar gives British Muslims a voice on stage

atiha-sen-gupta
Entertainment

Atiha Sen Gupta's landmark play returns to Tara Theatre

More For You

Cynthia Erivo says Ariana Grande red carpet incident exposed 'insidious' stereotypes about black women

Erivo said she believed perceptions would have been different had the roles been reversed

Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo says Ariana Grande red carpet incident exposed 'insidious' stereotypes about black women

Highlights

  • Cynthia Erivo says reactions to the Ariana Grande red carpet incident were rooted in racial stereotypes
  • Wicked star said she stepped in after a man grabbed Grande at a Singapore premiere
  • Erivo said online reactions left her feeling her “humanity had been bastardised”
  • Actor admitted backlash affected her willingness to campaign during awards season

Cynthia Erivo speaks out after Wicked premiere incident

Cynthia Erivo has said public reactions to an incident involving Ariana Grande at a Wicked: For Good premiere revealed what she described as “the insidious nature of how we view black women”.

Speaking to Variety, Erivo recalled the moment a man crossed a barrier during the Singapore premiere of the film and approached Grande on the red carpet. The actor said she reacted instinctively after realising security had not intervened.

Keep ReadingShow less