Tom Hiddleston lifts the lid on what 'The Night Manager' is really about

Highlights

Tom Hiddleston returns to The Night Manager nearly 10 years after the first series

The original adaptation of John le Carré’s novel was not intended to continue

Further series developed after encouragement from le Carré’s family and writer David Farr

Actor reflects on Jonathan Pine, creative ambition and life between film and theatre

Suffolk roots and a life beyond Hollywood

Tom Hiddleston, widely known for playing Loki in Marvel’s Thor and Avengers films, says his family ties to Suffolk remain central to his life.

The Hiddleston family has lived in Aldeburgh for decades. His parents, Diana and James Hiddleston, married in Suffolk in 1978, and his mother has worked with Britten Pears Arts intermittently since the 1970s.

He has often visited the area privately over the years. One such visit drew public attention when he was photographed walking along Suffolk beaches with then-partner Taylor Swift.

Alongside his screen work, Hiddleston has built a strong stage career, ranging from Shakespeare to his Tony-nominated performance in Betrayal.

Why The Night Manager returned after nearly a decade

When The Night Manager first aired in 2016, it was not designed to become a returning series. It was adapted from John le Carré’s 1993 novel and intended as a self-contained story.

Hiddleston said there were no plans for a second series during production. The show premiered at the Berlin Film Festival with cast and crew including Susanne Bier, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki, Olivia Colman, and le Carré himself.

After the strong reception, le Carré reportedly suggested there could be more story to explore. Following his death in 2020, his sons supported continuing the project, with writer David Farr later developing a second series.

Hiddleston said the long gap was not planned, but became part of the show’s evolution, allowing the creative team to return with a bigger ambition.

Jonathan Pine and a changing world

Hiddleston said Jonathan Pine has changed significantly since the first series, shaped by experience, trauma and time.

He described Pine as someone who cannot return to ordinary life after working in intelligence, driven instead by a need to understand what lies behind global events.

The actor said the series reflects a world that has become more complex over the past decade, marked by political change, conflict, and global instability.

He also pointed to the emotional cost of Pine’s journey, saying the character continues to carry the impact of events from the first series.

For Hiddleston, the return is less about repetition and more about following a character who has been permanently altered by what he has seen.