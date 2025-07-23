Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 salary hits £15.4 million as show shifts to digital-first model

Highlights:

Salman Khan to earn £12.3 million–£15.4 million (₹120–150 crore) for hosting Bigg Boss 19 for 15 weeks.

Season premieres August 30 on JioCinema, with delayed telecast on Colors TV.

Show to run for five months, with other hosts like Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor joining later.

20 celebrity names reportedly approached, including Mr Faisu, Gaurav Taneja, and Dhanashree Verma.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly charging between £12.3 million and £15.4 million (₹120–150 crore) for hosting Bigg Boss 19, which is set to premiere on August 30 on JioCinema. The reality show will air digitally first, before a delayed telecast on Colors TV the same day. Khan’s hosting tenure will span 15 weeks, with sources claiming he will earn around £820,000–£1.03 million (₹8–10 crore) each weekend.

The new season of the long-running reality show is expected to be its longest ever, stretching across five months. For the first three months, Salman will anchor the series solo. After that, celebrity guests such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor are expected to step in as rotating hosts.

How much is Salman Khan being paid for Bigg Boss 19?

Salman Khan’s salary for Bigg Boss 19 falls between £12.3 million (₹120 crore) and £15.4 million (₹150 crore), depending on episode count and runtime. This translates to roughly £820,000–£1.03 million (₹8–10 crore) per weekend, making him one of the highest-paid reality show hosts in India yet again.

To compare, the actor was paid £9.9 million (₹96 crore) for Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023. His fee for Bigg Boss 17 and 18 (aired exclusively on television) was reportedly £20.6 million (₹200 crore) and £25.7 million (₹250 crore), respectively. While his current pay is lower than his previous television-only stints, it is still significantly higher than his last OTT gig.

This time, the show is designed primarily for digital audiences. It will debut daily episodes on JioCinema, with a 90-minute delay before the same episode is broadcast on Colors TV.

What’s new in Bigg Boss 19’s format and theme?

Unlike past seasons, Bigg Boss 19 is a digital-first property. Makers have also opted for a tighter production budget and are treating this edition as an OTT extension rather than a full-scale TV production.

On July 21, Salman Khan reportedly shot the season’s official promo in Mumbai. According to sources, the theme this time has a political twist, and the promo is designed around that concept.

Additionally, this season will bring back the “Secret Room”, an element fans had missed in recent years. There is also a reported change in the nomination process: instead of housemates nominating each other, the audience will pick the nominees, while contestants will then battle to stay in the game.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19?

Bigg Boss 19 premieres on August 30, 2025, exclusively on JioCinema. Episodes will be released daily on the streaming platform, with a television telecast on Colors TV about 90 minutes later. This hybrid distribution format aims to attract both OTT audiences and traditional TV viewers.





The show is expected to run until early 2026, and with Salman Khan at the helm for the initial stretch, followed by a rotation of big-name guest hosts, Season 19 promises to bring back the unpredictability the franchise is known for.